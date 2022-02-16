Truckers Warned of Imminent Arrests If They Don’t Leave

Ottawa Police have given notices to the truckers camped out in the city to leave immediately or face arrest. Some have had their accounts seized. They likely all will.
ARREST NOTICE
“You must immediately cease further unlawful activity or you will face charges,” the notice says.
Ottawa Police Service is reportedly handing out notices on the grounds of the Freedom Convoy in the city’s downtown core.
“The people of Ottawa are being denied the lawful use, enjoyment, and operation of their property and you are causing businesses to close. That is mischief under the Criminal Code.” [That might not be true but we can’t confirm.]
They are ticketing truckers at the same time.
SEPARATION FROM CHILDREN
If arrested, they will be separated from their children.
Personally, I want them to leave now. I don’t want them to lose their money, their trucks, or be arrested. What do you think?
The Children’s Aid Society of Ottawa (CASO) is urging demonstrators to “make necessary alternate care arrangements.”
In a statement released Wednesday, the Society said that parents attending the demonstration at the city’s downtown core should make “the necessary alternate care arrangements should they become unable to care for their children following potential police action,” The Post Millennial reports.
“CASO has a mandate to protect a child when their parent becomes unavailable to exercise their custodial rights over the child and the parent has not made adequate provision for the child’s care and custody,” the statement continues.
First the Ottawa Police made wild threats.
But the peaceful truckers didn’t move.
Then Doug Ford announced a state of emergency.
The peaceful truckers didn’t move.
Then Trudeau announced a state of emergency.
The peaceful trucks didn’t move.
Maybe this leaflet will do it. https://t.co/Mt1Ngl5MX1
— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 16, 2022
1. Under Harper, Canadian banks were considered the strongest in the world. No banks collapsed during the 2008 financial crisis.
Under Trudeau, banks have becoming political playthings, being weaponized against a vague list of enemies. This is an unprecedented political risk. https://t.co/SyrF3XfyHx
— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 16, 2022
15. Trudeau said a reason for martial law is that the truckers are hurting the economy. That’s a laugh — Trudeau’s two-year lockdown has done far more damage. But destabilizing banking, insurance and general Canada-U.S. trade law is something only a woke know-nothing could do.
— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 16, 2022
Arresting the convoy participants will spark a worldwide revolt that they will regret.. Time to get this party started
Obviously there is no 1st Amendment in Canada and “the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances” is not allowed in Canada. That generally only leaves the People one other choice. But in this case, the Truckers have another choice, just go home and do nothing for a month or two and let the store shelves go bare. The media keeps saying the store shelves are full, but pictures tell a different story. If the Truckers protest wasn’t working Justin Trudeau wouldn’t be trying to figure out how to call in the Military. A run on the Banks should pretty much take care of the want-to-be little Despot. When is the Canadian Parliament going to grow a pair and remove the little Weasel? They are as impotent as the US Congress. I guess they are in the pockets of Globalist and the CCP too. In America, it’s looking like the People will wait until November to remove the Liberal Democrats from power at the ballot box. Traitor Joe will be gone in January 2023 due to mental incompetency or Impeachment. I doubt the the People of Canada are going to wait until the 2025 Elections to remove the Liberals there. It’s pretty clear that in Canada, “Trudeau Must Go!” It looks like Traitor Joe and Traitor Trudeau are both Treasonous Globalist.