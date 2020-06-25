BLM NY Prez says if they don’t get what they want, he will burn it all down

The riot squads you see destroying statues, beating up people, and setting fires are agents for the Democrat Party. BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors told Jake Tapper last week that their goal is to get rid of Donald Trump. George Soros has given Black Lives Matter $33 million as one example of a Democrat supporting the hard left rioters. These anti-American communists tearing up our streets control the Democrat Party.

The President of Black Lives Matter NY, Hawk Newsome, was on Martha MacCallum’s Fox News show this evening. He said he wanted to “shove legislation down people’s throats.” That basically showcases his attitude.

During the interview, she asked him about his comments that he would burn the country down.

He replied, “If this country doesn’t give us what we want then we will burn down the system and replace it,” Newsome replied. “And I could be speaking figuratively, I could be speaking literally. It’s a matter of interpretation.”

If we don’t do as he says, he will burn the country down in some way.

This communist also said, “Jesus Christ is the most famous black radical revolutionary in history.” Jesus was Middle Eastern. So what?

He ended saying he wants black liberation and black sovereignty by any means necessary.

Watch:

Black Lives Matter Greater New York Chair on @marthamaccallum: “Jesus Christ is the most famous black radical revolutionary in history.” pic.twitter.com/qV98i4w8rN — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 24, 2020

LOOK AT WHAT ONE DEMOCRAT IS DOING

That miserable de Blasio will do whatever he can to hurt the President. He is a stupid, petty little fool, filled with hate. This is what we’re dealing with when it comes to Democrats. If you like what’s going on, vote Democrat.

New York City will paint “Black Lives Matter” on street in front of Trump Tower https://t.co/Hf4VFCgjid pic.twitter.com/mUEfQjcTBz — The Hill (@thehill) June 24, 2020