Jim Jordan torches Mueller minion Zelinsky and the attacks on Barr

Republican Jim Jordan took on the latest Democrat attempt at a fraudulent impeachment, but this one is of Attorney General Bill Barr. Former Mueller gang member Aaron Zelinsky spoke in front of Congress to tell everyone Barr is politicizing the DOJ, but Jordan had him stammering.

Representative Jim Jordan said that the last impeachment didn’t work so Democrats are trying a new one while at the exact same time the courts were agreeing with actions by Attorney General Bill Barr.

Law and Crime reported the [false] accusation against Bill Barr is that he improperly politicized the Department of Justice for the benefit of President Trump and his allies, including Roger Stone and Michael Flynn.

Jordan said that Barr isn’t doing the president’s bidding, but is “doing the Lord’s work.”

“They’re not political, they’re just right,” Jordan said of Barr’s DOJ, citing the D.C. Circuit’s Wednesday order for Judge Emmet Sullivan to dismiss the case against Flynn.

Watch:

Rep. @Jim_Jordan: “The politics was in the previous administration. Bill Barr is doing the Lord’s work.” pic.twitter.com/rYfx7llqjg — The Hill (@thehill) June 24, 2020

THE GREAT GOP AD

Democrats have embraced Bernie Sanders’ communists. Since Biden has dementia, his unelected running mate will end up as president in one way or another. Or, it will be Obama’s third term and Biden will be his puppet.

The GOP put out an ad emphasizing the communists behind Black Lives Matter and the Democrat Party. Speaker Pelosi made it clear she wanted them to demonstrate, knowing they would riot, and that comes out in this ad.

If you like what you see — statues were torn down, buildings burning, anarchy everywhere — vote Democrat. This is what they have to offer–chaos and they will take your freedom.

Watch:

Left-Wing anarchists are using CHAOS to destroy America. President @realDonaldTrump stands up for LAW and ORDER. RT if you do, too! pic.twitter.com/hxcQGhzvai — GOP (@GOP) June 24, 2020