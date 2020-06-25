Remarkably, nightly news ignored Democrats blocking police reform

Senator Tim Scott’s Justice Act was shot down yesterday in the Senate. Senate Minority Leader Schumer didn’t want Republicans to have a win. Speaker Pelosi claimed the bill didn’t go far enough, adding, Republicans murdered George Floyd.

Pelosi wants a national police force or at least enough control that police do her — Democrats — bidding. Her bill includes a universal banning of chokeholds. What if an officer’s life is in danger? Banned! It ends all qualified immunity [police could be sued endlessly and if the weak-kneed politicians offer a settlement, the officer would pay up to $25k per incident), bans no-knock warrants, bans all new funding, and all of her rules are universal — one size fits all.

Who would actually be an officer under these conditions? There are many other horrendous clauses in the Democrat bill. Pelosi and her media will use this as another election issue with the police-haters.

AS FOR THE MEDIA, THEY DIDN’T REPORT THAT DEMS BLOCKED POLICE REFORM

The nightly news mostly ignored the Justice Act from Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), the only black conservative in the chamber. They also refused to report on the death threats and racial slurs being left on Senator Scott’s office voicemail.

The NY Times actually reported the death threats:

The calls, filled with profanity and racist slurs, included one diatribe addressed to “Uncle Tim,” where the caller, after cruelly and profanely condemning Mr. Scott, his family and some of his Republican colleagues, told Mr. Scott to “take your one-way ticket straight to hell.”

One caller discussed putting the senator ‘in his crosshairs,’ Mr. Scott said.

“It’s interesting that we are on the right side of the police reform conversation, yet we’re on the wrong side according to the people, based on the way that we are characterized in the national press,” Mr. Scott said in a brief interview, after playing two of the calls his office had received.

While racist attacks and threats are not new to Mr. Scott or his office, he said they had become more aggressive in recent days.

The networks covered nothing, keeping Americans uneducated.

Bret Baier covered it on Fox News. Baier left Axios’ Jonathan Swan stumbling for a few seconds when he asked about Pelosi saying Republicans murdered George Floyd. He then agreed it was remarkable, made more remarkable in the fact that she didn’t apologize for it.

Watch:

SENATOR TIM SCOTT’S SPEECH AFTER THE BILL WAS BLOCKED BY DEMS