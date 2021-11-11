BLM NY Threatens Riots, Fire, & Bloodshed If Anti-Crime Policing Returns

















If he thinks that they’re going to go back to the old ways of policing, then we are going to take to the streets again. There will be riots, there will be fire and there will be bloodshed because we believe in defending our people. – Hawk Newsome, co-founder of NY BLM

It used to be a crime to level serious threats of this nature, but apparently no longer in New York City.

The soon-to-be Mayor of New York, Eric Adams, hopes to restore law and order to the city which is largely out of control because of Black Lives Matter whose membership includes communists, anarchists, and criminals. There is also an Antifa population in the city. Additionally, communist Mayor Bill de Blasio eliminated the undercover anti-crime unit.

Eric Adams plans to restore the anti-crime operation and clamp down on the violence. He met with the all-powerful Black Lives Matter (BLM), co-led by Hawk Newsome and it didn’t go well.

BLM promised to riot if he tries the bring back policing “the way it was.”

If they do bring riot and bloodshed, it won’t look different from the way it looks now. These violent troublemakers cannot be in control of a major city.

Hawk Newsome, co-founder of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York, said after a meeting with Adams in Brooklyn Borough Hall Wednesday, “If he thinks that they’re going to go back to the old ways of policing, then we are going to take to the streets again. There will be riots, there will be fire and there will be bloodshed because we believe in defending our people.”

In this clip, Newsome rallies against the things his group makes worse. It’s not the police causing their problems.

Related















