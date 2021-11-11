Joy Reid & Guest: Rittenhouse Is “White Privilege on Steroids”

















Joy Reid is memorializing a child rapist who was shot while chasing a minor. ~ Jack Posobiec

The hate-filled racist Joy Reid said on her show yesterday that Kyle Rittenhouse is why critical race theory exists and is needed in America. She also insisted that Rittenhouse was mimicking George Zimmerman “using…cop speak” and currying favor with a nearly all-white jury by crying.

Racist MSNBC legal analyst Paul Butler complained that he gave “the greatest performance of [his] life” together with a biased judge to create a trial that’s “white privilege on steroids.”

Reid did her usual race hustling:

If you want to know why critical race theory exists — the actual law school theory that emphasizes that supposedly colorblind laws in America often still have racially discriminatory outcomes, then look no further than the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Earlier today, the teenager accused of murdering two men and wounding a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year, took to the stand in his own defense and the circumstances are almost built for an actual CRT course. The white, now 18-year-old faces an almost entirely white jury of his peers with the exception of one black man.

And then there is judge Bruce Schroeder, who has barred the prosecution from calling the people Rittenhouse killed victims. He’s barred the prosecution from introducing evidence of Rittenhouse posing with the Proud Boys while flashing white supremacists signs and denying the prosecution’s request to increase Rittenhouse’s bail after he failed to notify the court of his changed address, which he was required to do. In fact, the prosecution has been repeatedly hamstrung, but the judge at almost every turn. Into all that stepped Rittenhouse himself today, giving the jury his best sweet, innocent teen while describing the moment before he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum with a semi-automatic rifle.

She called Rittenhouse “a trigger happy vigilante who went on a shooting spree.”

Reid also impugned the jury because too many are white.

Watch or read the full story at Newsbusters.

