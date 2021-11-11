Cop26 Publishes Their Draft, They Want US Wealth Redistributed

















The UN COP26 drafted a decision for nations to negotiate, urging countries to strengthen their climate plans by the end of 2022. The goals are to cut emissions in half by 2030, provide about 70 billion pounds a year from rich countries (the USA) to give to poor countries run by thugs, and half of that money will go to developing nations to adapt to global warming (China is considered a developing nation).

The draft “recognizes that limiting global warming to 1.5 [degrees] C by 2100 requires rapid, deep and sustained reductions in global greenhouse gas emissions, including reducing global carbon dioxide emissions by 45 percent by 2030 relative to the 2010 level and to net-zero around mid-century.”

The plan seeks a “historic end to fossil fuels” while we have nothing adequate to sustain energy for the masses and the Left will not consider nuclear.

The text of the proposed agreement, released Wednesday by the COP26 president, Alok Sharma, calls on countries to submit by next year targets for net-zero emissions and plans for achieving them, as well as to boost shorter-term targets by 2023.

John Kerry claims climate change is as big a threat as China. The absurd deal Kerry, the climate czar worked out with China puts us in an untenable position for nothing from them.

The agreement laid out a goal for the U.S. to have “100% carbon pollution-free electricity by 2035” while China will “phase down coal consumption during the 15th Five Year Plan and make best efforts to accelerate this work.”

They will also plan to “cooperate on regulatory frameworks and environmental standards to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, maximizing the societal benefits of the clean energy transition, and policies to encourage decarbonization and move toward electrification of their energy systems, among other changes.”

This is the Degrowth movement. Levin explains:

Related















