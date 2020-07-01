BLM ‘protesters’ gang up on a van, driver gets shot, in Provo, Utah

The Marxist hate organization, Black Lives Matter, is now tearing through Mormon country in Provo, Utah. Maybe Mitt Romney will march with them again. This radical group of revolutionaries should be declared a terrorist organization as they rip up towns, damage businesses, set fires, and terrorize people.

If you’ll notice, they’re white spoiled brats.

The driver was hit by gunfire from one of the ‘protesters’ as they ganged up on his car. These are wild, roving gangs and they need to be stopped.

The man, whose wounds were not life-threatening, drove himself to Utah Valley Hospital, according to police.

Ironically, the group of lunatics was protesting police brutality.

At the time, they were blocking cars, when a large, white SUV heading south on University Avenue pushed its way through a crowd of protesters, knocking several of them aside. That’s when they heard a loud pop.

The St. Louis Tribune reported:

According to a statement released by the city of Provo, the driver of the SUV pulled into the right turn lane to turn onto Center Street when “several protesters began crowding around the vehicle.” The statement from Deputy Police Chief John Geyerman does not mention the SUV driving into several protesters, but adds that the driver “hit the gas trying to leave the situation.”

According to Geyerman, “The same protester ran after the vehicle and shot a second round that went through the rear passenger window” before concealing the weapon. He “later approached another vehicle at 500 North and University Avenue, striking and breaking the window with the handgun.”

They are looking for the suspect. They have a lot of videos, but he was wearing a mask.

This goes on in Portland every day. Provo needs to stop this right away.

The media is really not doing justice to the reporting. Fortunately, there are some citizen reporters and a few news reporters who cover it honestly. The media is anti-American to misreport these stories and glorify Black Lives Matter.

BLM LOONS

In the heart of Mormon country in Provo, Utah, Black Lives Matter rioters surround a car in the street before one of them pulls a gun and fires twice at the driver. pic.twitter.com/2d9idiP0iU — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 30, 2020

Watch the wounded man speed off:

Filmed this while covering protests in Provo a few hours ago. Full story in the morning on @UniverseBYU pic.twitter.com/nUB6F3faTR — Lisi Merkley (@elisynkay) June 30, 2020