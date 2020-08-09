BLM ‘protesters’ violently assault an officer in Milwaukee

Fox News local reported that about 60 Black Lives Matter “protesters” mobbed the home of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin police officer Joseph Mensah’s girlfriend, and violently assaulted both of them. They shot at the back door of the home afterward.

Officer Mensah was targeted by Black Lives Matter because he was involved in three fatal police shootings. He was suspended in the death of one, a teen named Alvin Cole. Cole was armed with a stolen 9mm handgun and fired first after a foot chase.

The leftist mob chanted ‘Black Lives Matter,’ and tried to kill the officer, Mensah stated. He was unarmed, tried to defend the property as they vandalized it, but the couple was then assaulted, punched and shot at several times.

“Not once did I ever swing back or reciprocate any the hate that was being directed at me. I am all for peaceful protests, even against me, but this was anything but peaceful. They threw toilet paper in her trees, broke her windows, and again, shot at both of us as they were trying to kill me. There are children that live there and they knew that. The irony in all of this is that they chanted Black Lives Matter the entire time, but had zero regard for any of the black children that live there or me, a black man,” according to the officer’s post.

In another post, Mensah wrote that “If black lives matter, which I wholeheartedly do believe, then the lives of all of the black men and women in law enforcement matter just as much. Our uniforms may be blue but our skin is just as black and our heritage is just as rich. We swore an oath to the public but that oath also extends to our families and loved ones which we will fight to go home to each and every day. Not a single march, protest, lawyer, or threat can change the fact that in the eyes of God, our lives are just as important.”

The shootings Officer Mensah was involved in over the course of five years were with armed suspects, two with guns, one with a sword.

OFFICER MENSAHS FB POST

All the police did when they arrived was to break up the crowd instead of arresting everyone. They’re ‘investigating.’

The mayor plans to fire the officer, caving to the mob: