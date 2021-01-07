BLM radical stood next to woman killed in the Capitol yesterday

John Sullivan was spotted next to Ashli Babbitt, the woman who was killed yesterday as she tried to climb through a smashed window in a door. He is not a Trump supporter.

He is the founder of the civil rights group Insurgence USA and does not align politically with President Donald Trump. This is not the first time that Sullivan has been in D.C. for protest, and he has been in D.C. this week to plan and prepare for Wednesday’s rally at the Capitol.

According to KUTV, Sullivan said at one point says that he witnessed a protester take a riot shield from an officer, “and he started slamming the riot shield against the cop, took that, threw it down the steps, and threw the officer down the steps as well.”

“Protesters weren’t really, like, trying to burn anything down, they weren’t really trying to break anything, their main motive was to make it into the chambers,” Sullivan said.

And in that process, , and Sullivan was standing right next to her when it happened.

“I remember looking into her eyes and seeing the lifelessness and understanding that she was dead,” he said.

Did he prompt Ashli to go through the window? There’s no evidence of that, but someone should start asking around.

My question is; What was John Sullivan, 26, “BLM Activist”, “Insurgence USA Founder” and “Anti TRUMP” doing among the Capitol Raiders yesterday as a “Donald Trump sympathizer”? 🤔⬇️ Video ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DeZoUdZAbN — Eduardo G. (@OrbitaEduardo) January 7, 2021

Here he is in August:

BLM inc. threatening to “rip the president out of the White House” They say they won’t wait until the next election. They’re openly calling for a revolution. This is domestic terrorism on full display, out in the open. They don’t even try to hide it. pic.twitter.com/OyhNSzBEwu — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 29, 2020

Anderson Cooper couldn’t wait to up him on air yesterday:

I don’t care if this fucker is from the left-wing, right-wing, or a fucking albatross’ wing, CNN had NO business putting him on air. John Sullivan from “Insurgence USA” was in the Capitol illegally. And belongs behind bars along with MAGA fuckwits who stormed the building. pic.twitter.com/TXn3aBlEuP — Bacon Fingered Bap Tosser 🔞 (@BunsOfHam) January 7, 2021

And there is this:

President @realDonaldTrump supporters pulling Antifa terrorists away from building. There’s plenty of these videos. Why isn’t the #mainstreammedia reporting? pic.twitter.com/ItzN2YWETL — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) January 7, 2021

