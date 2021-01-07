Cora Bush creates unity by resolving to expel Republicans from Congress

Cora Bush, a squad communist, drew up a resolution in response to the events at the Capitol building yesterday. She’s so clairvoyant that she was able to write it up the day before it happened.

“I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences. They have broken their sacred Oath of Office.

“I will be introducing a resolution calling for their expulsion.”

So much for uniting us and representing all Americans. This is just meanness and hatred.

Your silly resolution there is dated January 5, which was yesterday. How’d you manage to draft legislation in response to an event that hadn’t even happened yet? https://t.co/l9PWK51FQR — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 7, 2021

Related