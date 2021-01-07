Cora Bush creates unity by resolving to expel Republicans from Congress

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Cora Bush, a squad communist, drew up a resolution in response to the events at the Capitol building yesterday. She’s so clairvoyant that she was able to write it up the day before it happened.

“I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences. They have broken their sacred Oath of Office.

“I will be introducing a resolution calling for their expulsion.”

So much for uniting us and representing all Americans. This is just meanness and hatred.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.