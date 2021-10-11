BLM-supporting, pro-Hillary Dems accused of selling US nuke sub secrets

















An alleged traitor couple, a wife and her husband, a Navy nuclear engineer, are charged with selling secret information about nuclear submarines to an undercover FBI agent they thought was an agent for a foreign country. Fox News believes they located the Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram page of the wife, Diana Smay Toebbe and it is filled with the Black Lives Matter and Femi-Nazi talking points.

Her profile picture read “Black Lives Matter,” and a post last year celebrated the social media protest against racism called “#blackouttuesday.”

Black Lives Matter is a violent, communist movement.

However, to be fair, if the accounts are Mrs. Toebbes, she was fundraising for Black people for different causes.

Spies Jonathan and Diana Toebbe were arrested Saturday in West Virginia, according to a criminal complaint detailing espionage-related charges. Jonathan Toebbe sold information for nearly the past year to a contact he believed represented a foreign power, but was actually an undercover FBI agent. His wife was a lookout.

A Twitter account appearing to also belong to Diana Toebbe shows her following various “resistance” accounts in protest of Trump, including the “Rogue NASA” account described as “the unofficial ‘Resistance’ team of NASA” on its description, Fox reported.

What is suspect is the few friends she has on Twitter and the zero friends she has on Facebook.

One retweet from the account in 2017, just days after Trump’s inauguration, shows a photo reading, “To the rest of the world, due to an insufficient amount of moral courage, America is temporarily out of order. We hope to restore service as quickly as possible. In the meantime, we in the resistance movement join hands with those around the world who realize we are one people. May the forces of good be with us. #TheResistance.”

She was a faculty member of an Annapolis school – the Key School – and was suspended indefinitely. They say they knew nothing about her activities.

One of her Facebook posts said, “Women Can Stop Trump;” anotherprofile picture featured failed 2016 presidential candidate Hilary Clinton’s campaign symbol; a photo of the transgender flag; and various profile photos supporting the gay community. Her most recent public profile photos show her hair dyed purple in a bathroom selfie.

She’s likely a communist.

Jonathan Toebbe’s Facebook account included articles from The Onion, including one headline he posted in 2011, reading, “New GOP Strategy Involves Reelecting Obama, Making His Life Even More Miserable.”

Jonathan Toebbe’s commission date for the Navy was Oct. 1, 2012. He reported to the duty stations since 2012 in Colorado, Virginia, and Pennsylvania, and is listed as an active duty nuclear engineering officer and reserve human resources officer.

Both Toebbes are registered Democrats in Colorado.

They began to sell secrets in 2020. The FBI appears to have the goods on these two. Their first court appearances are on Tuesday in Virginia.

They have two children they appear to shower with love and affection if you go by her alleged Instagram account. What were these two thinking? They have two nice dogs, nice house. These two had it all. Why do it? Did they hate America, want money, what?

