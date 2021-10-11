Hillary’s terrifying threat — she is never going away

















Hillary Clinton, appearing on “Good Morning America” on Monday, said that she will never leave the ‘game’ of politics. That’s nice to know since the game she is playing will destroy the country.

“I will never be out of the game of politics,” Clinton threatened. “I’m not going to be running for anything. I really feel like our democracy is at stake.”

“And there is many reasons for that, some of them we saw on the screen with the insurrection,” she claimed about the January 6 fake insurrection.

“Some of them because of the revelations about Facebook that creates a world of disinformation. I am never going to get out of, you know, being involved, worried, and hopefully trying to help in some way.”

Trevor Loudon told me that the Clintons, Saul Alinsky adherents, are Marxists and were radicalized in Moscow. That’s very believable as Hillary pushes us towards a third-world hellhole with her fundraising and support of her multitudinous hardcore leftist groups.

Watch if you can bear it:

