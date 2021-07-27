BLM tells rich, white people not to send their kids to top colleges

















Affluent Dallas residents received a Black Lives Matter letter calling on them to give up their children’s spots in Ivy League schools so youth who are non-white can have the seats. Their reason – “You earned or inherited your money through oppressing people of color.”

Dallas Justice Now (DJN) is calling on white allies to “make sacrifices” and sign its “college pledge” not to send their children to top schools, Daily Mail reports.

I hope the recipients realize these lunatics have their addresses. Personally, I’m fine with leftists not sending their children to Ivy Leagues – more spots for conservatives.

The pledge commits to instead leaving spots open for students from ethnic minorities “who were denied access to these institutions for hundreds of years.”

It asks the recipient to check one of the two boxes: “am a racist hypocrite” or “I agree” to the pledge.

The racists are BLM. If Ivy Leagues abandon qualifications for entry and base it on race, they won’t be very good schools. Everything will have to be geared down for the people who shouldn’t be there.

Data from the US Census Bureau shows 88% of residents in University Park are white and 91% in Highland Park with both areas among the richest in the state.

The communist group sent the letter to white Democrats in two wealthy Texas neighborhoods, and they want them to pledge to not only not send their children to Ivy Leagues, but also to not send them to US News & World Report Top 50 schools.

Let’s see how many send their children to Ochahochee College.

THE LETTER

The pledge letter, seen by Dallas City Wire, tells rich, white people they “earned or inherited your money through oppressing people of color.”

“We are writing to you because we understand you are white and live within the Highland Park Independent School District and thus benefit from enormous privileges taken at the expense of communities of color,” the letter reads.

“You live in the whitest and wealthiest neighborhood in Dallas, whether you know it or not, you earned or inherited your money through oppressing people of color.”

It goes on to call out the white Democrats who stand with the Black Lives Matter movement, saying now is the time for them to “step up” and make the area “more just.”

“However, it is also our understanding that you are a Democrat and supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, which makes you one of our white allies and puts you in a position to help correct these cruel injustices,” it reads.

“We need you to step up and back up your words with action and truly sacrifice to make our segregated city more just.”

You are now a heart surgeon and you are an honor grad from Skid Row College. Umm, no.

They hate Asians too — too smart:

Related















