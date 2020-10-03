BLM tries to disrupt ‘Unsilent Majority March’ in DC, attack police, get arrested

Black Lives Matter invaded the ‘Unsilent Majority March” at the Washington Monument in D.C. The march was organized by the #WalkAway campaign.

The police arrested the BLM quickly as they fought with the police. Unfortunately, there is no one to prosecute them.

Watch:

U.S. Park Police arrested #BlackLivesMatter protesters who assaulted officers at the #UnSilentMarch. BLM protesters came to disturb the rally using megaphones with sirens. pic.twitter.com/S61BvLC1jT — Kevin R Hogan (@KRHogan_NTD) October 3, 2020

THE WALKAWAY RALLY LOOKED VERY SUCCESSFUL DESPITE THE INTERRUPTION

Big crowd rolling into the “Walkaway” event hosted by @BrandonStraka pic.twitter.com/ztXiJsl2xL — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) October 3, 2020

We are making history. This is our defining moment. We are the #UNSILENT majority. pic.twitter.com/LPG7319eBz — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 3, 2020

At the #WalkAway Unsilent Majority March on Washington there are about 8,000 registered attendees for the main rally. They have ex-military including #NavySEALs and Army Rangers in plain clothes doing recon to prevent any disruptions by counter-protests. pic.twitter.com/S6RqROaylN — Kevin R Hogan (@KRHogan_NTD) October 3, 2020

“This president has done more for African-Americans than any president since Lincoln” says @RepVernonJones as he takes the stage in DC for “The Unsilent Majority” event in front of the Washington Monument pic.twitter.com/zQ1Zb2TVY8 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) October 3, 2020

I stopped by the Bethesda Medical Ctr. Mr. President to pray for you. The American people have you on our minds and in hearts. You’ve been a fighter for us Mr. President, and now we’re fighting for you. You’re stronger now than @JoeBiden will ever be. @realDonaldTrump @TeamTrump pic.twitter.com/pdiF52xXZx — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) October 3, 2020