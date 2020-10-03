Claudia Conway is out ripping her mother on TicToc again

Claudia Conway, the daughter of George and Kellyanne, is betraying her mother once again. About fifteen minutes before her mother announced that she has COVID-19, Claudia blasted out the news.

She accused her mother of infecting the whole family, coughing all over the place.

The left loves this and Claudia is extremely popular with them. The leftists give this troubled fifteen-year-old a lot of positive attention for her bad behavior.

Claudia claims her mother lied to her about her COV test results. You can’t take that to the bank. She said her mother told her masks outside are stupid. In fact, if you aren’t near anyone outdoors, they are.

Claudia Conway is going off on TikTok cause Kellyanne infected the whole family with COVID-19 😂 pic.twitter.com/fQvDYyh9Xo — Daniel (@DailyLibber) October 3, 2020

Damn Claudia Conway pic.twitter.com/GKA9yhIwrK — Laura Hudson (@laura_hudson) October 3, 2020

Point of fact, President Trump advised people to wear masks and supplies them at rallies. He just doesn’t force people.

Why does this child still have a phone, a computer, and a TicToc account?

Claudia Conway just posted on TikTok that Kellyanne Conway has COVID. pic.twitter.com/Rhpj2BSNry — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) October 3, 2020

Claudia Conway also commented that her mother asked her not to post the information and added a plea for people to wear masks: pic.twitter.com/mPsMyh2BVj — LeAHHHHHH!!! 😱 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) October 3, 2020

Not everyone thinks Claudia’s great.

Claudia Conway will not let Kellyanne breathe!!! pic.twitter.com/pMxlG9VIqK — The Gay Burn Book (@SouthernHomo) October 2, 2020

Claudia Conway is a 15 year old piece of shit. I fixed it for you. https://t.co/f3ZfG93tmZ — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) October 3, 2020