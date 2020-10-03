WaPo’s Rubin triggered by Melania thanking people for their well wishes

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, who, for years, pretended she was a conservative, bashed First lady Melania Trump on Friday. It seems she couldn’t bear Melania thanking people for sending their love after she tested positive for COVID-19.

“Thank you for the love you are sending our way,” Mrs. Trump posted via Twitter. “I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery.”

Somehow, Rubin, a vile little woman, thinks that’s cause to attack her.

Thank you for the love you are sending our way. I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

This is what Rubin, an MSNBC contributor said: “You may not give a f*** about children, but decent people care about one another.”

Oddly, she’s including herself as a decent person.

Mrs. Trump’s activism as First Lady is focusing on the welfare of children. Her “Be Best’ campaign centers on children. Rubin wants to make sure she really hurts her.

The Washington Post reporter has it in for all Republicans and tweets hate messages obsessively, blaming Republicans for everything that goes wrong.

Rubin identified herself as a “conservative” columnist for the Post until recently. Now she openly identifies as “Never Trump” and “pro-Democracy.” What does that mean? No Republic?

President Donald Trump and Melania tested positive for the virus on Thursday night, announcing the news soon after White House adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID-19.

“Tonight, [Melania Trump] and I tested positive for COVID-19,” Trump informed the American public via Twitter. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Meanwhile, Rubin is accusing Republicans of becoming superspreaders, ignoring her violent protesters gathering in close proximity to scream, chant, riot, and loot.

SHE WANTS TO PUT REPUBLICANS IN PRISON

One of her tweets suggests we need a law making it a felony to expose someone to a deadly disease. From her tweets blaming Republicans and the President for 200,000 deaths, it’s clear she’s looking to put Republicans in prison.

This is your typical Bezos-WaPo reporter.

maybe we need a federal law making it a felony to knowingly expose someone to a deadly disease. — Jennifer ‘Vote Early’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 3, 2020