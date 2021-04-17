BLM’s fat-cat Marxist explains why she lives like a capitalist









Patrisse Cullors excused her extravagant lifestyle this week in an interview with another Marxist, Marc Lamont Hill. She’s not living it up for herself. The self-sacrificing Marxist is doing it for her family. She goes all capitalist for them.

Are you buying it?

And where did all this money come from? She’s a teacher at a small college.

Watch:

In a fantastic interview with @marclamonthill #patricecullors explains how her home ownership and income don’t betray her marxist principles. It’s all for her family. pic.twitter.com/MPAo3ZE7JK — #1 #SNOWFALLFX FAN IN LIFE (free Melody) (@VanLathan) April 16, 2021

Lisa Simpson isn’t buying it:

if you’re *still* on the fence about patrisse cullors &/or black lives matter global network (blmgn), i encourage you to watch this brief video https://t.co/qZNZh7Qcnd — pedagogy of the depressed😪 (@TyneshaMM) April 13, 2021

Inside BLM co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors' real-estate buying binge https://t.co/GpZlqre9xv — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) April 17, 2021

