BLM’s fat-cat Marxist explains why she lives like a capitalist

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Patrisse Cullors excused her extravagant lifestyle this week in an interview with another Marxist, Marc Lamont Hill. She’s not living it up for herself. The self-sacrificing Marxist is doing it for her family. She goes all capitalist for them.

Are you buying it?

And where did all this money come from? She’s a teacher at a small college.

Watch:

Lisa Simpson isn’t buying it:

