Blockbuster report: evidence of COV origins in US-funded research in Wuhan

Last week, Steve Hilton of The Next Revolution revealed evidence that linked COVID-19 origins to U.S. funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China. Dr. Anthony Fauci and EcoHealth Alliance, INC are tied to the funding.

On Friday, the National Institute of Health (NIH) finally issued a statement denying the allegations.

“The statement we received from the NIH is totally deceptive,” Steve Hilton said.

In the statement, the NIH said that the research supported under the grant, to EcoHealth Alliance, did not involve the enhancement of the pathogenicity or transmissibility of the virus it studied.

But Hilton said the project they linked in their statement was not the project that was under question. The project they referenced “does include gain-of-function research,” he added.

Hilton stated, “The statement we received from the NIH is totally deceptive.”

“You can blame China for the lab accident, the leak, but lab accidents happen all over the world, including here in America. That’s exactly why the Obama administration banned gain-of-function research,” Hilton said. “Once the leak happened, and the virus was circulating in Wuhan, you can certainly blame the Chinese regime for their coverup. And for allowing an outbreak to become a global pandemic.”

“The origin of this virus, the reason it exists, the reason it’s so contagious and infectious, the responsibility for that is increasingly clear.”

Then-president Obama told the NIH and Dr. Fauci to stop funding gain-of-function research but they continued to fund it.

“For that, surely they must be accountable.”

“Why isn’t Joe Biden furious about that?” Hilton asked.

“Isn’t this pandemic bad enough without us potentially funding and incubating the next one?”

Hilton should realize that Biden doesn’t care. Biden is the person who will open our borders to illegal aliens, some of whom have COV.

Watch:

the National Institutes of Health finally responded to our story laying out the evidence that the origin of the pandemic is Gain of Function virus research commissioned by @NIAIDFunding in 2014 the @NIH statement is totally deceptive. details:https://t.co/HnK37L17sK — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) February 1, 2021

Related