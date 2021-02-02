Trump team response: the impeachment’s unconstitutional, asks Senate to acquit

President Trump’s defense team filed their response to the impeachment Article this afternoon. They argue it is unconstitutional and they call for the Senate to acquit.

Additionally, they say the former president did not violate his oath of office and his speech is protected by the 1st Amendment.

“It is denied that the 45th President of the United States ever engaged in a violation of his oath of office,” the Trump legal team brief says. “To the contrary, at all times, Donald J. Trump fully and faithfully executed his duties as President of the United States, and at all times acted to the best of his ability to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, while never engaging in any high Crimes or Misdemeanors.”

All the media speculation about why DJT didn’t hire the five lawyers under consideration was inaccurate. Now the media claims they argued over money. In truth, the media just guesses or uses anonymous sources who don’t know anything.

ABOUT ELECTION FRAUD

Additionally, the President believes saying we won in a landslide is protected free speech and no jurist can prove his comments were in error.

“To the extent Averment 5 alleges his opinion is factually in error, the 45th President denies this allegation,” the brief reads, referencing the House’s allegation that Trump at his Jan. 6 rally “reiterated false claims that ‘we won this election, and we won it by a landslide.'”

“Insufficient evidence exists upon which a reasonable jurist could conclude that the 45th President’s statements were accurate or not, and he therefore denies they were false,” the brief also says.

