Bloomberg ‘News’ gets slammed for false headline about deadly chloroquine

Bloomberg put up a false headline titled, Virus Drug Touted by Trump, Musk Can Kill With Just Two Gram Dose, saying China reports chloroquine kills with just two grams. The dosage is milligrams, not grams, but they left that out of their story. Instead, they claimed it’s a killer, tying it to the President and Elon Musk, who they never forgave for donating to House Republicans years back.

The President has been trying to cheer Americans up as he should by explaining there are really positive results to report on the use of the drug chloroquine with coronavirus patients.

The drug is approved in the United States for malaria and rheumatoid arthritis, but Bloomberg kept quoting the scare tactics from China, saying it’s not approved here. It’s not approved for coronavirus but doctors can prescribe it.

Bloomberg then admits it is the treatment China uses, just not in that large a dose. The headline didn’t match the article.

It is really meant to be a nasty attack on Trump, tying the treatment to him. They don’t want Americans to be calmed in any way. Now, if anyone dies after taking the drug, he will be blamed. Neato.

Bloomberg is very dishonest. No one is prescribing in grams. Bloomberg is getting mileage out of this lie by retweeting it with different hysterical headlines like — two people in Nigeria died because they listened to Trump. That story came via China.

Many do see it for what it is.

IT IS IRRESPONSIBLE

This story must be generating some sweet hate-traffic to still be up. It has to be the dumbest attack on Trump ever published, and there’s a lot of competition https://t.co/SxivKEhOGO — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) March 21, 2020

@business 1/3 Bloomberg needs to get a handle on its screaming yellow journalism headlines. President Trump did not ‘praise’ the unmonitored use of chloroquine for COVID-19 patients. — Rick Rigazio (@CAPTRick74) March 21, 2020

All real Doctors know that Chloroquine is prescribed in micrograms not grams.. Outrageous has been use since 1934!! @realDonaldTrump should call @Bloomberg out for misleading articles and attempting to suppress good truth! — Matt Rooney (@MrJohnSmith02) March 21, 2020

I just saw another Bloomberg article about how Trump is responsible for poisoning Nigerians with chloroquine due to his statements. This media outlet is totally political and can’t be trusted AT ALL. I’m moderate but as someone in the medical field it’s irresponsible reporting — Rick (@Sdsu2017) March 21, 2020

Here is the information on the clinical trials… Bloomberg is as much of a moron as MSN. https://t.co/5r8b8QRYOR — Dennis Wingo (@wingod) March 21, 2020