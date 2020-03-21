Bloomberg ‘News’ gets slammed for false headline about deadly chloroquine

Bloomberg put up a false headline titled, Virus Drug Touted by Trump, Musk Can Kill With Just Two Gram Dose, saying China reports chloroquine kills with just two grams. The dosage is milligrams, not grams, but they left that out of their story. Instead, they claimed it’s a killer, tying it to the President and Elon Musk, who they never forgave for donating to House Republicans years back.
The President has been trying to cheer Americans up as he should by explaining there are really positive results to report on the use of the drug chloroquine with coronavirus patients.
The drug is approved in the United States for malaria and rheumatoid arthritis, but Bloomberg kept quoting the scare tactics from China, saying it’s not approved here. It’s not approved for coronavirus but doctors can prescribe it.
Bloomberg then admits it is the treatment China uses, just not in that large a dose. The headline didn’t match the article.
It is really meant to be a nasty attack on Trump, tying the treatment to him. They don’t want Americans to be calmed in any way. Now, if anyone dies after taking the drug, he will be blamed. Neato.
Bloomberg is very dishonest. No one is prescribing in grams. Bloomberg is getting mileage out of this lie by retweeting it with different hysterical headlines like — two people in Nigeria died because they listened to Trump. That story came via China.
Many do see it for what it is.
IT IS IRRESPONSIBLE
This story must be generating some sweet hate-traffic to still be up. It has to be the dumbest attack on Trump ever published, and there’s a lot of competition https://t.co/SxivKEhOGO
— Brent Scher (@BrentScher) March 21, 2020
@business 1/3 Bloomberg needs to get a handle on its screaming yellow journalism headlines. President Trump did not ‘praise’ the unmonitored use of chloroquine for COVID-19 patients.
— Rick Rigazio (@CAPTRick74) March 21, 2020
All real Doctors know that Chloroquine is prescribed in micrograms not grams.. Outrageous has been use since 1934!! @realDonaldTrump should call @Bloomberg out for misleading articles and attempting to suppress good truth!
— Matt Rooney (@MrJohnSmith02) March 21, 2020
I just saw another Bloomberg article about how Trump is responsible for poisoning Nigerians with chloroquine due to his statements. This media outlet is totally political and can’t be trusted AT ALL. I’m moderate but as someone in the medical field it’s irresponsible reporting
— Rick (@Sdsu2017) March 21, 2020
Here is the information on the clinical trials… Bloomberg is as much of a moron as MSN. https://t.co/5r8b8QRYOR
— Dennis Wingo (@wingod) March 21, 2020
As part of the Great Leap Forward 2.0 all editors, proof reading and quality control are out the window.
It is feelz über alles in the mean girl, man bun, SJW utopia.
How much money will Doomberg donate to the CPUSA?
So sad that is always these misanthropes posing as philanthropists with an endless supply of cash and the bully pulpit megaphone of the enemedia.
And some pandemeggedon twitter users are referencing that article in support of their hysteria and suggesting 2+ million deaths.
At the end of the briefing on reporter asks about Trump post on the drug, with the snide comment, “and whether the 74 million twitter followers should be taking medical advice from him…”.
After the briefing the woman on Fox sounded more like I was listening to CNN. I actually watched it on the White House YouTube channel. I only went to Fox to “see” Their reaction. True to form they blasted the President. After about a minute and a half I quit watching. She said they “have” to ask the tough questions. They are NOT questions but jabs “disguised” as questions. I, for one, am really sick of all these questions about supplies. Startup logistics take time and to ask daily the same question is ignorant at best, if not pure stupidity. How long did it take to mobilize for going into Iraq. And we had the supplies and equipment. In THIS case there wasn’t even the requisite supplies. As the President has HAD to say every DAMN day, the Administration has had to gear up for this crisis, if it is one.
A good example was the CNN idiot. “There was a doctor in Kentucky, a doctor in Illinois, a doctor in California..” That’s even more anecdotal than the drug in question.
This is ALL about keeping up the ratings after the Impeachment saga that went on and on. It’s Because of the media that states are shutting down and commerce is increasingly being shut down. We are at a point Now if any politician goes against the media mob they Will be destroyed, just as they are trying to do with Trump. This seditious media are truly the enemy of the people. Only ONE stands apart from the crowd, OAN, who again targeted the Washington Post today. No wonder their name is ONE America News.
There is ONE clear lesson in all this. Just LOOK at all the hurdles the FDA has “created”. Because of that One government agency the country is at a near standstill. The bureaucracy has created so many burdens that care is hindered. But has Congress even considered that as an option. It’s Never on the table. With bureaucracies come jobs, for their friends and families. The public suffers once again while they reap all the benefits. But we will get a stipend of 1000 and That should tide us over for the next four to six months.
All Media outlets are using China talking points along with Democrats guidelines to destroy Trump, this virus is their weapon.