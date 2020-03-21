NJ health commish says ‘we are all’ going get the virus, so is she

Illinois, California, New York, Nevada, Connecticut, and New Jersey are tightening restrictions on residents and businesses with stay-at-home orders and doing a grand job of killing businesses and the economy. The Democrat media and politicians are engaged in heavy fear-mongering. We should all be careful because of the virus, of course, but the hype around it appears to exceed the threat. The media only reports the worst case scenarios. There is no balance in reporting.

YOU’RE ALL GOING TO GET IT

New Jersey just became the most recent state to tell its residents to stay home. A New Jersey state official said she believes “we all” are going to eventually be infected by Wuhan Virus.

“I’m definitely going to get it. We all are. I’m just waiting,” New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, 71, told a reporter for NJ.com in an interview published on Saturday.

Where is her proof for that hysterical prediction? She got it from her crystal ball.

Persichilli said she based her prediction on algorithms that predict the spread of the virus, and that she would most likely suffer a mild case that lasted a few days, as the majority who contract the virus do.

She added that she may not get the virus this month or this year, but that she fears it is coming for everyone.

If we are all going to get it anyway, why are we restricting ourselves?

An estimated three million Americans will file unemployment claims next week, marking the highest number of new claims ever seen in U.S. history. That should terrify people a lot more than the virus.

Someone needs to explain to me why the leftist states are getting the most cases and restricting their residents the most.

HEADING FOR DEPRESSION

Chris Rupkey, the chief financial economist for MUFG, warned that the US will turn from “the best economy in history to the worst economy in history in not even two months” if the shutdown situation continues.

“Get out, get out while you can before they shutter the whole darn United States. A stunning reversal of fortune for the best economy in history to the worst economy in history in not even two months. The fastest recession in history. With no one spending a dime, it will stay that way a long, long time,” Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist for MUFG told The Hour.

“We are looking at something quite grave,” added economist Janet Yellen, the former Federal Reserve chair, Daily Mail reported.

We are going to fall into recession or worse if this keeps up. One would think the leftists are trying to destroy our economy and way of life.

One politician said, even if we can save one life, we must. That is ridiculous.

Yes, Italy had a surge in deaths overnight but they have a Third World medical system.

CONFIRMED CASES GO UP — WITH TESTING INCREASING

The Wall Street Journal reported, “In the U.S., deaths from the pneumonia-causing pathogen have more than quadrupled over the past week to 216, while confirmed infections in the country have grown to 16,638 from around 1,700 on March 13. The majority of U.S. cases are in three states: New York, Washington, and California.”

Have they grown or is it because the testing has increased?

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday ordered residents to stay at home, in a move that he said could save tens of thousands of lives.

“I don’t take this action lightly,” he said. People will still be able to go on walks, pick up take-out food, go to the grocery store and pharmacy, but all nonessential businesses must close down by Saturday at 5 p.m., Mr. Pritzker said.

The measure is a drastic one for the state, which has 585 confirmed cases, compared with more than 1,000 in California and more than 7,200 in New York.

At what point does the devastation to our economy become an issue? Meanwhile, in one partial season in 2019, 15,219 suffered from influenza and 201 died. That is not complete, but we don’t have Johns Hopkins charts with scary red blobs to watch each day.

DICTATORIAL NEEDS

The President invoked the Stafford Act a week ago and is considering using the powers under the act to force or incentivize companies to make medical supplies. Meanwhile, lawmakers are considering a $2 trillion rescue package even though no stimulus has never worked.

Democrats are pushing for this, pushing for the President to become dictatorial. If he does it, they will likely attack him for all that will go wrong. They have thus far attacked him for acting too soon or not soon enough.

The WSJ noted that some countries have reinstated borders. So much for their open borders. Germany closed its borders quickly, and they aren’t providing help to Italy.

The President didn’t immediately provide more details. The act gives the president powers to require and incentivize businesses to produce goods tied to national defense.

Lawmakers are meeting to negotiate a sweeping economic stimulus package, even though none has ever worked. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell set a deadline of midnight for bipartisan negotiators to reach an agreement on the package, which could top $1 trillion and give direct payments to U.S. households. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also said the U.S. will extend the individual tax filing deadline to July 15.

THE DISEASE IS SLOWING

The virus’s spread appears to be slowing in some places in Asia, with China reporting a second day without locally transmitted coronavirus infections.

A relentless rise in new infections in Italy, Spain, and Germany has made Europe the center of the pandemic, forcing border closures and nationwide quarantines and stretching health-care systems to their outer limits.

So much for their open borders and their single-payer healthcare.

Mr. Trump on Friday indicated that the federal government isn’t considering a national lockdown, like those in Italy and France. The U.S. is expanding travel restrictions to include the southern border, Mr. Trump said. The State Department has advised U.S. citizens not to travel internationally and urged those currently overseas to return home immediately or remain abroad indefinitely, the Journal reported.

Democrats want a national lockdown. Why?

The virus and the hype around it have Americans terrified.