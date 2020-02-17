Bloomberg says farmers & machinists don’t use ‘grey matter’ like info techs

Coming off the airing of his ‘throw black youth against the wall’ comment, Bloomberg says he could teach anybody to be a farmer or a machinist. Those fields are simply ‘processes’ [any dope could do]. Bloomberg adds that farming doesn’t require “grey matter” as information technology does. He doesn’t think much of machinists either. They don’t use ‘grey matter’ either.

Then he goes on to describe gardening, not farming.

“It’s [farming] a processie. [n. the group action of a collection of people or animals or vehicles moving ahead in more or less regular formation. Like Lemmings voting for Bloomberg.] “You dig a hole, you put a seed in it, you put dirt on top, you put water on top, and up comes the corn. You could learn that.”

“Then you have 300 years of the industrial society. “You put the piece of metal in the lathe, you turn the crank in the direction of the arrow, and you can have a job. and we created a lot of jobs. 1.98% of the world worked in agriculture, today, it’s 2% of the United States.”

“Now comes the information economy. The information economy is fundamentally different. because it’s built around replacing people with technology. And the skill sets you have to learn are how to think and analyze and that’s a whole degree level different.” [Farmers don’t think or analyze, in other words.]

“You have to have a different skillset. You have to have a lot more grey matter.”

Clearly, Bloomberg doesn’t use his “grey matter” when he’s demeaning people.

THE RESPONSES

Bloomberg seems to have acquired his knowledge of farming by watching Hee-Haw. https://t.co/cy4sTBSRh8 — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 16, 2020

Bloomberg: mocking American #farmers is no way to unify the country. He might as well have called them #deplorable #rubes. Way to reveal yourself https://t.co/MSQB2z4Vi3 — John Kass (@John_Kass) February 17, 2020

Bloomberg on why farmers can’t work in information technology MB: “I can teach anyone how to be a farmer 1 dig a hole 2 put a seed in 3 put dirt on top 4 add water 5 up comes the corn” The skill 4information technology is completely different you need more grey matter#farmers pic.twitter.com/HM13tA6goz — Pete (@PeterMentes) February 15, 2020

Billionaire Bloomberg claims he “could teach anybody to be a farmer,” even implying that farmers don’t have the same level of “skillset” or “grey matter” as folks in tech jobs. So demeaning, elitist, and out-of-touch it’s appalling. pic.twitter.com/Auplmdq56m — Anna Kelly (@AnnaKellyWI) February 17, 2020

Bloomberg is an out of touch clown. The Zimbabwean government thought the same of farmers before it kicked out every “white settler” whose ancestors had lived there for hundreds of years. Farming? How hard can it be? Very hard, evidently. https://t.co/t9CM6PV4Ez — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 16, 2020

Well there goes my plan to start “Farmers for Bloomberg” https://t.co/iNceMh5q7e — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) February 17, 2020