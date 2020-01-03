Bloomberg turned VA into a gun-grabbing state & now he’s 3rd in a presidential poll

Nanny Bloomberg says we can’t have ordinary citizens walking around with a gun in a crowded place. The man who banned Big Gulp is allegedly third in a national presidential poll so it might be time to panic. He is against salt, sugar, large popcorns, and guns. He spent millions to turn Virginia blue. He’s also a big supporter of Red China’s style of governance.

Watch:

.@MikeBloomberg on Texas church shooting: “You do not want the average citizen carrying a gun in a crowded place.” pic.twitter.com/2YOcixCwdo — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 3, 2020

The Hill reports that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg saw a 6-point bump in the latest Hill dot TV survey of the Democratic presidential primary.

That doesn’t sound like a reliable poll.

The nationwide poll, which was released Friday, shows Bloomberg up from 5 percent to 11 percent support for the nomination nationally. Allegedly, he is now in a dead heat for third place with the so-called top-tier candidate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who also received 11 percent support.

Call me skeptical although he has spent a fortune on ads. Just the same, it’s hard to imagine people outside of New York voting for Little Michael.

His bought politicians are plotting to take guns and one state senator is beginning with a red flag law.

THE FIRST GUN GRABBING BILL IN VIRGINIA

Virginia State Senator George Barker, a Democrat who represents portions of Fairfax and Prince William counties in the D.C. suburbs, has introduced SB 240, a “red flag” firearms seizure bill.

It’s one of the bills the blackface-infanticide Governor Northam wants in place.

According to Bearing Arms, a judge only needs “probable cause” to strip someone of his/her gun rights. The person loses his or her guns before any court appearance. And, if the judge issues an ERPO, it allows law enforcement to search a person’s home.

While Virginia is dreaming up ways to take peoples’ guns, criminals are hurting and killing people with machetes and blades. A man in Austin killed one and injured four in a cafe today and six Jewish people were injured with a machete this past week. The gun grabbers will have to plan knife confiscations soon.

The people of Virginia are preparing for the inevitable and they are stocking up with guns.

GUN SALES ARE UP 200% IN ONE FIREARMS STORE

The Washington Examiner reported that since Democrats took over all branches of state government, at least one firearms store owner says guns, magazines, and ammo are up 200% and customers are paying in cash.

“‘This is the largest Christmas and November, December that we’ve had, basically, since Trump has come on board. The only other person that was a better salesman right now is when we had President Obama,’ said Jerry Rapp, owner of SpecDive Tactical, in Alexandria, comparing the administrations of President Trump and his White House predecessor, Barack Obama.

“‘Every time [Obama] turned around he was going to ban something or make something illegal. But even that isn’t even close to the amount of sales we’re selling right now of magazines, of guns, of every kind of gun from pistol, rifle, shotguns, to AR platforms’ and ammunition, Rapp told the Washington Examiner. ‘We can’t keep it in stock.’

“Since Democrats took the majorities of both chambers in Virginia’s state legislature after big wins in the November elections, gun control proposals that include bans on ‘assault-style’ weapons, restrictions on magazine capacity, universal background checks, and restrictions to one gun a month purchases have all been brought forth.”

Virginia Democrats hold 7 House seats in Congress, and Republicans hold 4. Hopefully, that will flip this year, before Virginia looks like New York where criminals roam free with goodie bags instead of bail.

Virginians are up in arms in every way imaginable!