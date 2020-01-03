CNN exposes presidential dessert-gate as Soleimani met the 7 virgins

Democrats are in mourning so you must forgive them for this next story. CNN published a story titled, “President Trump dined on ice cream as news of the airstrike broke.” It’s as shocking as the title suggests. It’s Trump’s second ice-cream-gate scandal in under three years. What a scoop!

HE ATE ICE CREAM

CNN posted this breaking news story about what the President was doing while the Democrats’ ‘revered’ General Soleimani was evaporated in Baghdad airport.

President Trump was dining at his Mar-a-Lago club, surrounded by old friends and others like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Wow, impeachable for sure. If that isn’t bad enough, you should know that they were served meatloaf and ice cream while psychopath Soleimani met the 7 virgins.

HE COMMITTED A SIMILAR INFRACTION IN 2017

According to CNN, the President spoke about eating chocolate cake in the Spring of 2017 when the U.S. forces carried out a missile strike on a Syrian airfield.

“I said, Mr. President, let me explain something to you — this was during dessert,” Trump said at the time. “We’ve just fired 59 missiles, all of which hit, by the way, unbelievable, from, you know, hundreds of miles away, all of which hit, amazing. Brilliant. It’s so incredible. It’s brilliant. It’s genius.”

“He was eating his cake and he was silent,” the President added.

Trump later described it as “the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake that you’ve ever seen—and President Xi was enjoying it.”

That was over the head of the left.

Thank God that CNN is on top of this breaking news.

CNN uncovered that first ice-cream-gate scandal in March of 2017.

President Donald Trump had two scoops of ice cream while everyone else had one – that’s the “gem” CNN said. It doesn’t stop there. He was allegedly drinking diet soda when others get water because of a “dominance thing”.

Watch, it’s true: