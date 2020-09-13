Bloomberg will spend $100 million in Florida to defeat Trump

Petty fascist Michael Bloomberg will spend $100 million in Florida to defeat President Trump. This is not to be taken lightly. He spent millions to turn the purple state of Virginia into a permanent socialist hellhole and succeeded. He turned almost every race in the state to the far-left Ds.

The infusion of cash comes as polls indicate a tightening of the race between Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who are deadlocked in a recent Marist Poll, and as Floridians start voting by mail at the end of the month, Politico announced.

Biden’s support among Hispanic voters is in double digits but it’s fairly low for a Democrat among Hispanics in Florida.

To that end, “communicating with Hispanic voters will be a key part” of Bloomberg’s effort, which will primarily focus on digital and TV ads, according to a press release issued on behalf of his Independence USA political committee.

Vote-by-mail ballots voters start going out in six days to overseas voters. For domestic voters in the United States, the ballots will start being mailed out Sept. 24. Biden plans to visit Florida on Tuesday.

The early voting and the mail-in voting has nothing to do with the suppression of votes or COVID. It’s clearly meant to swing the election.

“Battleground states will decide this election,” said a Bloomberg press release, released after a Washington Post article that first reported the news on his behalf.

Meanwhile, he is supporting a man in some stage of dementia and rule by whoever hides behind the curtain.

HE’S YOUR CHINA GUY

Bloomberg does a lot of business with China. He won’t want anyone but Biden for that reason.

He’s the man who said Xi isn’t a dictator and supported his actions in China. He claimed Red China listens to its people.

.@MikeBloomberg tells @FiringLineShow that China’s leader is addressing pollution to satisfy constituents & secure his political future.

“The Communist Party wants to stay in power in China and they listen to the public,” he says. pic.twitter.com/B9SoAXJwrM — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover (@FiringLineShow) September 27, 2019