GOP & 1 DEM go after Netflix’s Pedophilia porn, “Cuties’

The GOP is going after Netflix and it’s porn movie, ‘Cuties’ big time.

According to a statement released exclusively to The Daily Caller, GOP Senators Tom Cotton and Jim Banks are calling on the Department of Justice to seek legal action against Netflix for the controversial film “Cuties.”

Tom Cotton and Jim Banks both expressed outrage at Netflix for the blatant sexualization of minors, with Cotton calling the film “disgusting at best and serious crime at worst.”

The film exploits little 11-year-old actresses to make this pedophilia delight.

“There’s no excuse for the sexualization of children, and Netflix’s decision to promote the film ‘Cuties’ is disgusting at best and a serious crime at worst,” Cotton told the Caller in a statement. “I urge the Department of Justice to take action against Netflix for their role in pushing explicit depictions of children into American homes.”

A DEMOCRAT CONDEMNED IT

Even The National Center on Sexual Exploitation condemned the movie, ‘Cuties,’ currently being shown on Netflix.

“While we commend Director Maïmouna Doucouré for exposing the very real threats to young girls having unfettered access to social media and the internet, we cannot condone the hypersexualization and exploitation of the young actresses themselves in order to make her point,” the nonprofit said in a statement Friday. “The audience does not need to see the very long scenes with close-up shots of the girls’ bodies; this does nothing to educate the audience on the harms of sexualization.”

Famous Democrats like Meghan Markle and Barack and Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton — all with deals with Netflix — have said nothing. They could get ‘Cuties’ shut down in a minute, but they don’t.

It is pedophilia porn of 11-year-old girls and it is disgusting. It has no message.

One Democrat came forward to condemn it. She wrote on Twitter: “@netflix child porn “Cuties” will certainly whet the appetite of pedophiles & help fuel the child sex trafficking trade. 1 in 4 victims of trafficking are children. It happened to my friend’s 13 year old daughter. Netflix, you are now complicit. #CancelNetflix ”

.@netflix child porn “Cuties” will certainly whet the appetite of pedophiles & help fuel the child sex trafficking trade. 1 in 4 victims of trafficking are children. It happened to my friend’s 13 year old daughter. Netflix, you are now complicit. #CancelNetflix pic.twitter.com/GI8KFH7LFq — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) September 12, 2020

THE OUTRAGE CONTINUES

She’s 100% right. This shit has to stop. These people and the democrats viciously defending it are trying to normalize pedophelia!!! https://t.co/zDXFaTyBoT — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 12, 2020

This is complete darkness & evil and the media is silent. Thank you @tulsigabbard for speaking out. https://t.co/oS3DaSzyBR — Antonio Sabáto Jr 🇺🇸 (@AntonioSabatoJr) September 12, 2020

The #1 post on reddit with over 30k points was a video slamming Cuties as having “gone too far” There is something wrong when the internet agrees that shit is creepy but the journalist class is hell bent on defending the film https://t.co/s6tvMWk7Jv — Tim Pool (@Timcast) September 13, 2020

As a father of three young daughters, I find “Cuties” sickening. Glad to join @SenTomCotton in calling on the DOJ to bring charges against Netflix for distribution of child pornography. https://t.co/xmHO3b1yLN — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) September 11, 2020