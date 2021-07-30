Blue Americans are super spreaders not red staters in the hinterland

















You know how the red states get blamed continuously for the virus surge? It turns out the blue states and areas famous for the gay scene are responsible for the latest.

Byron York tweeted, “We’ve seen a lot of commentators recent blaming virus surge on red states, Trump supporters, etc. Some advocate coercive moves, warn that Blue America is rapidly losing patience with backward Red America.

“Now we see reports that episode that freaked out CDC was outbreak over crowded July 4th in part of heavily-vaccinated, deep-blue Massachusetts famous for its gay scene. Not a Trump hotspot.

“The proper response is not to blame Blue America for outbreak but for those finger-pointing commentators to be a little more circumspect, a little less Trump-obsessed, a little more reasonable. Would be good idea.”

From The Washington Post:

A sobering scientific analysis published Friday found that three-quarters of the people infected during an explosive covid-19 outbreak fueled by the delta variant were fully vaccinated. The report on the Massachusetts cases, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, offers key evidence bolstering the hypothesis that vaccinated people can spread the more transmissible variant and may be a factor in the summer surge of infections…

…The outbreak started in early July in Provincetown, at the tip of Cape Cod, a tourist destination known for its party scene. The festive July 4 holiday atmosphere proved ideal for super-spreader events…

…Scientists said the Provincetown outbreak and other recent data on breakthrough infections make clear that vaccines offer significant protection, as they were designed to, against severe illness and death but do not offer blanket protection against any chance of infection. Only a handful of people in the outbreak were hospitalized. While the data suggest vaccinated people can spread the disease, the extent to which they contribute is not yet clear. Walensky said this week that such transmission occurs on “rare occasions.”

The York Tweets:

