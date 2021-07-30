Look who is facing Twitter extinction

For this tweet, which is completely accurate and does nothing but quote PFIZER’S OWN CLINICAL TRIAL DATA.
Welcome to the Brave New World.
I probably have about one strike left after this. And it’s gonna go quick.
If you care about free speech, protest to Twitter, not that it will matter.
And please, please, please tell everyone to sign up here. I will do as much as I can on here.
Then this happened:
NEVER SEEN THIS BEFORE. TWITTER PULLED THE MISLEADING TAG FROM LAST NIGHT’S POST ABOUT THE @PFIZER DEATH DATA.
The times, they are a changin’ pic.twitter.com/6bTtzotEIH
— Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 30, 2021
This?
https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1421169656279310336
But, but, but…. The Science.
https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1421167981338501124
Fear is all that they have just like Satan.
Living afraid isn’t even living.
Who cares about the hive borg happy to have their shiny techno chains resting gently.
Lead as many as you can to the life giving Water of Truth and Freedom and to hell with the rest.
Know that you can’t make them drink but you can plant seeds.
Where the spirit of the LORD is there is liberty, no such offer from the father of lies.
Follow the money. How much does Big Tech have invested in Covid-19 vaccines?
I have not been vaccinated, but test Positive for Covid Antibodies. I can’t find one article indicating that someone who had Covid-19 has now come down with the Delta Variant, but there are dozens of stories on the Delta breakthrough for people who are fully vaccinated. So if there are virtually no breakthrough cases for those with REAL ANTIBODIES, then why is the CDC saying that everyone, including those of us with natural antibodies, must get vaccinated? I also had Chicken Pox as a child and my children had them growing up. No one is advocating that I get a Chicken Pox vaccine. Same for all the other childhood diseases I had before the 1st Grade. Now that the CDC is obviously driven by financial interest of Big Corporations they are no longer a watch dog agency and should be defunded. Why is the Government refusing to test for antibodies and build a data base on how long Natural Immunity will protect you? I go through life with zero fear of Covid because everything is telling me that dying of Covid is astronomically small. I’m probably more likely to die from the germs a mask collects.
Follow the Money!