Look who is facing Twitter extinction

















For this tweet, which is completely accurate and does nothing but quote PFIZER’S OWN CLINICAL TRIAL DATA.

Welcome to the Brave New World.

I probably have about one strike left after this. And it’s gonna go quick.

If you care about free speech, protest to Twitter, not that it will matter.

And please, please, please tell everyone to sign up here. I will do as much as I can on here.

Then this happened:

NEVER SEEN THIS BEFORE. TWITTER PULLED THE MISLEADING TAG FROM LAST NIGHT’S POST ABOUT THE @PFIZER DEATH DATA. The times, they are a changin’ pic.twitter.com/6bTtzotEIH — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 30, 2021

