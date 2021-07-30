Proof: power-mad Democrats are sending illegals to red areas

















Florida is opening a new ‘asylum’ office in Tampa, a red area of Florida. Biden, Kamala, Pelosi, Schumer and other leftists are loading up RED states with illegals, just as Governor De Santis reported. They are destroying this country. Republicans do nothing and conservative talk show hosts say nothing. These people are illegal aliens. Many are coming for freebies or to commit crimes. The overwhelming majority are not asylum seekers. They are well-dressed, have iPhones, and are certainly well-fed. They are turning Texas and Florida blue before our eyes. THE NEW OFFICE

TAMPA, Florida—U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will open a new asylum office in Tampa on Aug. 2, in response to an increasing asylum workload in Florida. The new office becomes the 11th asylum office in the country and the second in Florida, joining the existing Miami Asylum Office. The Tampa and Miami asylum offices will divide the state’s asylum workload.

Florida currently leads the country in asylum applications filed with USCIS, and more than a quarter of the national pending caseload is from Florida residents. The addition of the Tampa Asylum Office will help USCIS resolve urgent cases quickly and better address the large number of asylum applications pending with USCIS in the state.

The Tampa Asylum Office will adjudicate asylum claims filed by individuals residing in western and northern Florida as well as portions of central Florida. The Miami Asylum Office will continue to adjudicate asylum claims filed by individuals residing in south Florida and portions of central Florida. Asylum interviews are by appointment only, and appointment notices will direct all applicants to their designated office. USCIS began interviewing a small number of asylum applicants at the Tampa location in late June, but it officially opens on Aug. 2 to a larger workload.

The Tampa Asylum Office, located at 5524 West Cypress Street, Suite B, is temporary until the permanent, stand-alone facility near the Florida State Fairgrounds becomes operational. This opening is currently anticipated for spring 2022. The USCIS Tampa Field Office located at 5629 Hoover Boulevard remains unchanged, and USCIS continues to adjudicate Green Card a

