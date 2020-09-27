Blue check Dem suggests Judge Barrett could be a racist ‘white colonizer’

Blue check Democrat Ibram X. Kendl immediately thought of “white colonizers” just before Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing.

The Barretts adopted two children from Haiti because they are generous, loving, compassionate people. They have natural children, one who has Down’s Syndrome.

Leave it to a blue check to say something very racist and get away with it.

According to Kendl’s biography on his personal website, he is quite renowned.

He wrote: KENDI is one of America’s foremost historians and leading antiracist voices. He is a National Book Award-winning and #1 New York Times bestselling author. Kendi is the Andrew W. Mellon Professor in the Humanities and the Founding Director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research. Kendi is a contributor writer at The Atlantic and a CBS News correspondent.

It’s scary to think he’s “one of America’s foremost historians.”

He should start looking into anti-white racists and conspiracy theories about settlers. Ibram might see himself.

HIS TWEETS

Some White colonizers “adopted” Black children. They “civilized” these “savage” children in the “superior” ways of White people, while using them as props in their lifelong pictures of denial, while cutting the biological parents of these children out of the picture of humanity. https://t.co/XBE9rRnoqq — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) September 26, 2020

He was responding to this tweet:

In response to Tea Party leader Jenny Beth Martin, Kendl smeared them. Kendl got a lot of negative feedback and continued tweeting:

I’m challenging the idea that White parents of kids of color are inherently “not racist” and the bots completely change what I’m saying to “White parents of kids of color are inherently racist.” These live and fake bots are good at their propaganda. Let’s not argue with them. — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) September 26, 2020

Actually, what most are saying is that he’s a condescending and arrogant racist.

Ibram Kendi has written that “the only way to undo racism is to constantly identify it and describe it — and then dismantle it.”

He also says “education and love are not the answer,” you have to constantly wallow in it. “Being an anti-racist requires persistent self-awareness, constant self-criticism, and regular self-examination.” You also have to be actively anti-racist or you’re a racist, baby.

He’s self-obsessed and obsessed with race.

KENDL’S ANGRY ABOUT THE BAD FEEDBACK ON TWITTER

Dear Noble Person of Color: You are an execrable cretin. It is difficult to imagine someone so singularly obsessed with racial issues. Be careful of insulting me as I outrank you BY FAR in Victimology Poker. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) September 27, 2020

Check out my prop and I at the MLK memorial, loser. I hope this hurts your fee-fees. pic.twitter.com/tpde1foiwN — Nick Searcy,INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) September 26, 2020

“I wish those black kids had stayed in their Haitian orphanage instead of coming to America,” said the anti-racist. — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) September 26, 2020

Yes but he’s making a living out of it so has a vested interest. — Viv S (@vivphil3) September 27, 2020