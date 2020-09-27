Blue check Dem suggests Judge Barrett could be a racist ‘white colonizer’

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Blue check Democrat Ibram X. Kendl immediately thought of “white colonizers” just before  Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing.

The Barretts adopted two children from Haiti because they are generous, loving, compassionate people. They have natural children, one who has Down’s Syndrome.

Leave it to a blue check to say something very racist and get away with it.

According to Kendl’s biography on his personal website, he is quite renowned.

He wrote: KENDI is one of America’s foremost historians and leading antiracist voices. He is a National Book Award-winning and #1 New York Times bestselling author. Kendi is the Andrew W. Mellon Professor in the Humanities and the Founding Director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research. Kendi is a contributor writer at The Atlantic and a CBS News correspondent.

It’s scary to think he’s “one of America’s foremost historians.”

He should start looking into anti-white racists and conspiracy theories about settlers. Ibram might see himself.

HIS TWEETS

He was responding to this tweet:

 

In response to Tea Party leader Jenny Beth Martin, Kendl smeared them. Kendl got a lot of negative feedback and continued tweeting:

Actually, what most are saying is that he’s a condescending and arrogant racist.

Ibram Kendi has written that “the only way to undo racism is to constantly identify it and describe it — and then dismantle it.”

He also says “education and love are not the answer,” you have to constantly wallow in it. “Being an anti-racist requires persistent self-awareness, constant self-criticism, and regular self-examination.” You also have to be actively anti-racist or you’re a racist, baby.

He’s self-obsessed and obsessed with race.

KENDL’S ANGRY ABOUT THE BAD FEEDBACK ON TWITTER

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply