Harry & Meghan are in trouble with the Queen & Meghan wants to run for president

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s US election intervention ‘violated’ terms of ‘Megxit’ deal with the Queen, say senior aides.

The Queens’s officials in Buckingham Palace sent a stern message to Prince Harry after the Duke of Sussex broke with royal protocol this week by intervening in the US presidential election.

The Express UK says the royal family is “upset” with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for speaking out about politics.

The couple said in a video message that Americans must “reject hate speech” and “misinformation” and vote. Everyone knows Markle hates Trump and took it as a swipe at him.

Royals must remain non-political.

The 39-year-old former “Suits” star now has her eye on the White House, a close friend told Vanity Fair.

“One of the reasons she was so keen not to give up her American citizenship was so she had the option to go into politics,” the unidentified friend told the mag.

“I think if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president,” the friend added of rumors of a 2024 run.

Her biographer, Omid Scobie, also previously claimed that the former actress “has her eyes set on the US presidency.”

Senior officials in Buckingham Palace were stunned at Harry going rogue and sent a strong message. They are also looking for ways to distance the London royals from these two. They violated their Megxit deal with the Queen according to senior aides.

Members of the royal family are supposed to be politically neutral, and under the Sandringham accord – agreed in March when the pair quit their royal duties – the Sussexes vowed that ‘everything they do will uphold the values of Her Majesty’.

However, according to The Sunday Times, royal aides have said that the couple’s comments last week have broken their promise from earlier this year.

‘The [royal] family are all wringing their hands, thinking: where is this going and does this abide by the deal to uphold the values of the Queen? The feeling is it’s a violation of the agreement,’ one source told the newspaper.

HE WILL LOSE A LOT

The sources say that if the agreement is deemed to have been violated, Prince Harry’s chances of resuming his connections to the Royal Marines and other military posts he is said to hold dear could be under threat. Those positions were kept open for a year and will be reviewed when the year from the start of the agreement is ended.

Their royal titles are also under discussion, according to the Daily Mail, although Prince Harry can probably not be stripped of his.

Royal expert Richard Mineards, who lives close to Harry and Meghan in Santa Barbara, warned the couple against getting involved in US politics.

Mineards weighed in on the couple’s recent TV message, as he singled out Harry for particular scorn.

The Montecito Journal columnist told Access Hollywood: “They did not mention the president in their comments but it was clearly perceived as a swipe at the White House by Harry and Meghan.

They aren’t very popular in England and two-thirds of Brits want their titles stripped.

Mineards said, “Buckingham Palace was asked for a comment about how they perceive the situation and they said they do not comment on non-working royal members.

“That is really a double whammy for both Harry and Meghan because to be called non-working royals means they have been sidelined.

“Harry likes to perceive himself still to be a working royal, although somewhat limited now that he lives in the US.

“He still wants to be involved in royal ceremonies and royal activities, although it’s limited by virtue of where he lives.”

He went on to say that Harry and Meghan have laid low in Santa Barbara since their move there, and are “hunkering down” in their luxurious mansion.

Asked about the Harry and Meghan video at a White House press briefing this week, President Trump replied: “I’m not a fan of hers. And she probably has heard that.”

“But I wish a lot of luck to Harry, cause he’s going to need it.”

Donald Trump has wished Harry "a lot of luck" with his wife Meghan Markle "because he's going to need it." Mike: "You're not kidding, Mr President!" What do you make of Donald Trump's comments? Watch the show ► https://t.co/fITsS2Mvac@Iromg pic.twitter.com/CD5ZmIY0fk — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) September 24, 2020