Blue checks hope President & Melania die of COVID

The pandemic that is devastating lives can hit anyone at any time. President Trump and First Lady Melania are examples of how true that is.

Most Americans wish them well and are sympathetic to their situation, but not everyone. The evil among us gloat, use it to push an agenda, or simply hope they will die.

They are sick and must be very unhappy people. Their sickness has a name — evil.

Don’t be evil.

Happy to disappoint, fuck em https://t.co/UxBeupxn68 — rabia O’chaudry (@rabiasquared) October 2, 2020

“I hope he dies” – Former National Spokeswoman for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, Obama White House staffer Zara Rahim This isn’t some random Twitter troll. Zara worked with Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama. Disturbed, evil Democrats are cheering right now. pic.twitter.com/fEG5DVg3ty — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 2, 2020

Well, prayers, yeah. But not, like…for his health. — A.J. Kirsch✊🏿🏳️‍🌈😷VOTE FFS (@AJKirsch) October 2, 2020

This guy — all you need to know is his tag — popular front. He’s a commie.

Trump did this to himself. He inflicted this same misfortune upon millions of others. He’s a corrupt, white supremacist criminal who’s responsible for more American deaths than 9/11 and the wars in Vietnam, Korea, Iraq and WWI combined. No one should feel bad for him. — Popular Front 2020 (@maxberger) October 2, 2020

Thread of Blue Check Marks gleefully celebrating and hoping that Trump dies pic.twitter.com/sF4WAsQ2MA — Zwetchkenstiel (@zwetchkenstiel) October 2, 2020

OTHERS TEST NEGATIVE

Senator Lee of Utah has also tested positive for COV and has mild symptoms. He assured Mitch McConnell that he will be able to proceed with the Barrett nomination to the Supreme Court.

No other senators, including Kamala Harris, and no one else in the Trump family tested positive. President Trump’s aide, Hope Hicks tested positive.

Joe Biden and his wife Jill tested negative but will still scale back his activities.

Although he tested negative for coronavirus, Joe Biden has decided to scale back his campaign. I didn’t know it could be scaled back. pic.twitter.com/ZVFcrrRZkQ — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) October 2, 2020