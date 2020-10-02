Blue checks hope President & Melania die of COVID

The pandemic that is devastating lives can hit anyone at any time. President Trump and First Lady Melania are examples of how true that is.

Most Americans wish them well and are sympathetic to their situation, but not everyone. The evil among us gloat, use it to push an agenda, or simply hope they will die.

They are sick and must be very unhappy people. Their sickness has a name — evil.

Don’t be evil.

This guy — all you need to know is his tag — popular front. He’s a commie.

OTHERS TEST NEGATIVE

Senator Lee of Utah has also tested positive for COV and has mild symptoms. He assured Mitch McConnell that he will be able to proceed with the Barrett nomination to the Supreme Court.

No other senators, including Kamala Harris, and no one else in the Trump family tested positive. President Trump’s aide, Hope Hicks tested positive.

Joe Biden and his wife Jill tested negative but will still scale back his activities.

