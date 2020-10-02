Actor Rick Moranis sucker-punched by man in “I Love NY” tee

Actor/writer/director Rick Moranis was sucker-punched for no reason as he walked along a New York City street. Well, maybe there is a reason, like his race, but who knows. What is ironic is the man who did it was wearing an “I Love NY” t-shirt. That should go up in real estate ads so they can attract more criminals to the City.

Radicals do love New York City with the communist Mayor Bill de Blasio in charge.

This happened in the high-rent district — the Upper West Side. The neighborhood has experienced an uptick in crime and there are reports that a lot of people are moving out.

WATCH: Actor Rick Moranis punched in the head in unprovoked attack in New York City; suspect being sought pic.twitter.com/NMpAEW3k47 — BNO News (@BNONews) October 2, 2020

New York City crime is surging in general. More than 8,000 criminals were released early from prison and the mayor is soft on crime. The DA ignores many crimes he has determined aren’t worth his time. At the same time, they have begun defunding the police.

57 year old woman fights back to retain her purse in violent sucker punch-assault and att. robbery on Manhattan’s Upper West Side-68 Street and Amsterdam-in @NYCMayor’s #SafestBigCity Victim is left with broken facial bones. Think the street knows NYC has gone soft on crime? https://t.co/CL4eqKYX7u — NYCPBA Legal (@NYCPBA_GC) October 19, 2019

