Blue state after blue state is moving to mail-in voting

The Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Committee, and California Republican Party sued Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state’s Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Sunday, claiming an executive order sending mail-in ballots to all registered voters in the state is an “illegal power grab” that invites potential fraud, Fox News reports.

Newsom claims he’s protecting voters, and will send ballots to all registered voters, INCLUDING INACTIVE VOTERS.

There are at least 3.5 million ineligible voters alone on the rolls in the United States. Anyone could end up filling these out if the voters don’t show up at the polls. It’s calling out for corruption.

“In a direct usurpation of the legislature’s authority, Governor Newsom issued an executive order purporting to rewrite the entire election code for the November 2020 election cycle,” read the complaint, filed Sunday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California. “This brazen power grab was not authorized by state law and violates both the Elections Clause and Electors Clause of the U.S. Constitution.”

The lawsuit states that Newsom “has created a recipe for disaster” by ordering ballots be sent to everyone registered to vote including inactive voters, arguing that “it invites fraud.” The Republicans also claimed that by giving Newsom the sole power over determining where and if in-person voting will take place, it will lead to “arbitrary and disparate treatment of individual voters,” violating the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause.

They provided examples of foul play, including mailed ballots intercepted by the wrong parties, pressure put on people when voting outside the confines of a voting booth, and misconduct involving third-party ballot collecters.

IT’S A SCHEME

The complaint sought an injunction against the order’s enforcement and declaratory judgment from the court deeming it unlawful.

“Democrats continue to use this pandemic as a ploy to implement their partisan election agenda, and Governor Newsom’s executive order is the latest direct assault on the integrity of our elections,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. “Newsom’s illegal power grab is a recipe for disaster that would destroy the confidence Californians deserve to have in the security of their vote.”

Oregon, Michigan, Nevada, New York, and other states and regions are all prepping to do exactly the same thing. This will eliminate all hope of voter ID ever again. It will become permanent and it’s meant to steal the election. Look what happened with the ballot harvesting in Orange County, California.