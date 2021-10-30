Blue Swing States That Don’t Like Biden

By
M. Dowling
-
0

In New Hampshire, a state Biden won by 7%, he’s now underwater. The poll found that 68% say the US is going in the wrong direction. Why they didn’t realize that before the election is a mystery.

Senator Hassan is down 14% which is great.

Blue NJ doesn’t like him either, according to Monmouth. Only 43% approve of Biden and 58% of Independents disapprove.

He should be toxic in Virginia too. When Biden talks about ‘democracy’, he means ‘socialism’/.


