Blue Swing States That Don’t Like Biden

















In New Hampshire, a state Biden won by 7%, he’s now underwater. The poll found that 68% say the US is going in the wrong direction. Why they didn’t realize that before the election is a mystery.

Senator Hassan is down 14% which is great.

Blue State Blues continue; New Hampshire #poll:

📉56% disapprove of Biden, a state he won by over 7%.

📉68% say USA on wrong track; 21% “right direction”

📉Senator Hassan down 14% among undeclared voters in a hypothetical matchup against Governor Sununu.https://t.co/TsbVshvqVA — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 26, 2021

Blue NJ doesn’t like him either, according to Monmouth. Only 43% approve of Biden and 58% of Independents disapprove.

New Jersey #poll ❌43% approve of Biden, down 12% from May.

❌58% of Independents disapprove of Biden. Biden is toxic in deep blue New Jersey, despite dozens of trips to neighboring Delaware… https://t.co/YvkmNax887 — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 28, 2021

He should be toxic in Virginia too. When Biden talks about ‘democracy’, he means ‘socialism’/.

NEW 📹📹📹: #BidenForTerry Joe Biden urges Virginians to get to the polls for @TerryMcAuliffe because nothing less than our country's DEMOCRACY is on the line in this election! pic.twitter.com/5aGdhLNbIX — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) October 28, 2021

