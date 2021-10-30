UK PM Admits the Jab Does Not Protect From Getting the Virus or Spreading It

















NIAID Director Fauci and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky admitted months ago that COVID-19 vaccines do not prevent transmission of the virus.

A new study in The Lancet reaffirms what other studies have found. The vaccinated and unvaccinated carry identical viral loads and can each spread the virus to others.

That makes vaccine mandates and passports worthless except for the control it gives political hacks.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted it in this clip below. Listen to this not very convincing argument to get vaxxed:

