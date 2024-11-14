BlueSky Picks Up 1.5 Million Followers Since the Election

Eva Longoria moved her family out of the United States because Donald Trump won the election. If only they would all go. Matt Walsh wrote on X: Oh no. Oh God. I never would have supported Trump if I knew it would lead to this. How can we go on without Eva Longoria? What is the point anymore? Don’t leave us, Eva! Nooooo!

Jack Dorsey’s BlueSky gained 1.5 million users in the last week. So far, it sucks. The site has all kinds of bans because they are anti-free speech. It’s a left-wing echo chamber at best, but mostly BORING. It has been around for five years and is going nowhere.

The Guardian, Mark Cuban, and Don Lemon are on it. The Guardian is only on temporarily.

What is BlueSky? The Twitter alternative has seen 1.5 million new users following the 2024 presidential election. More: https://t.co/t1dgicnZJU pic.twitter.com/ZsFbEQ1uaL — NewsNation (@NewsNation) November 14, 2024

THREE LEFTIES LEFT X

The far-left, radical hangout, The Guardian isn’t going to be on BlueSky for long, either. They have their own app.

Their reason for leaving:

We wanted to let readers know that we will no longer post on any official Guardian editorial accounts on the social media site X (formerly Twitter). We think that the benefits of being on X are now outweighed by the negatives and that resources could be better used promoting our journalism elsewhere.

This is something we have been considering for a while given the often disturbing content promoted or found on the platform, including far-right conspiracy theories and racism. The US presidential election campaign served only to underline what we have considered for a long time: that X is a toxic media platform and that its owner, Elon Musk, has been able to use its influence to shape political discourse.

X users will still be able to share our articles, and the nature of live news reporting means we will still occasionally embed content from X within our article pages.

Mark Cuban posted this on Bluesky:

Lots of luck with that, Mark.

And finally, Don Lemon, still boring. We don’t have anything against Don Lemon but he just doesn’t have anything to offer.

