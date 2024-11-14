Geraldo Goes Psychotic Over Gaetz’ Nomination, Makes Up Stuff

Clown World’s DEI commentator Geraldo Rivera hates Matt Gaetz, who is a frequent critic of Geraldo’s. Geraldo, famous for opening Capone’s safe and finding nothing, called Gaetz every name he could conjure up, such as backstabbing, privileged, entitled, and said the Senate won’t confirm him, blah, blah, blah. You can watch the clip.

Gaetz has already resigned from Congress, so he must think he will be confirmed.

Geraldo said Gaetz is “everything that’s rotten in Washington.”

In the clip below, Geraldo says Gaetz’s nomination made him “throw up in his mouth.” He said Goetz will have access to his records for [unproven and alleged] sex trafficking. Geraldo thinks Gaetz will weaponize the DOJ.

Host Vittert pointed out that Gaetz never said the DOJ would ever be used to go after people.

In other words, Geraldo made that up.

Unhinged Democrat Operative Geraldo Rivera Says He ‘Threw Up in His Mouth’ Over Matt Gaetz’s Attorney General Nomination. pic.twitter.com/xASFt3P6ac — BoilingPoint Live (@RealBPL) November 14, 2024

