Pence Prays That All J6ers Continue to Suffer Democrat Justice

While speaking to an audience at the 2024 Dispatch Summit in Washington D.C., Pence repeated his belief that January 6 rioters should get a break; rioters were overcharged and labeled domestic terrorists, an appellation not assigned to the communists and anarchists who burned buildings and attacked the police. Many were charged as if they were rioters when all they did was trespass. Hundreds of people trespassed with the permission of Capitol Hill Police at the doors. The Capitol was open to the public that day.

“I don’t think the president should pardon anyone who assaulted a police officer at the United States Capitol on January 6,” Pence said on stage, per The Dispatch.

The Power of Misguided Prayer

Pence added that he and his wife are “literally praying that President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect Vance will stand on the commitments that they will make when they raise their right hands on that day.”

A spokesperson for Pence wouldn’t confirm if that oath would include upholding the absurd court rulings to keep January 6 convictions in place. [It does not]

The former vice president said he believes Trump and Vance will do so with prayer, “God’s grace,” and the public’s support.

I’m praying Pence stops talking publicly and bringing God into this. He doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

Some of these people deserve pardons, and some deserve sentence reductions. The courts were staffed with far-left Democrat judges and juries in many, if not most, cases. The court-appointed attorneys were even far-left. When the J6ers tried to raise money to defend themselves, the DOJ made it illegal just for them.

Many people just walked in and out that day. Others were allowed in. Democrats politicized the arrests and convictions, weaponizing it, calling it an insurrection.

Do go buy a rocking chair and confine yourself to your porch, Holier-Than-Thou Mike.

The Dispatch is the Jonah Goldberg and Steven Hayes rag.

