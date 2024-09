“I think the American people are going to be shocked, astonished and appalled by what we will report to them about the failures by the Secret Service in this assassination attempt on the former President.”

“I think they also ought to be appalled and astonished by the failure of the Department of Homeland Security.”

This is from a Democrat.

BOOM!!!! Sen Blumenthal on the attempted assass*nation of Trump. Holy Hell !!!! pic.twitter.com/aoSIJQMi7N — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 12, 2024