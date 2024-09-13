Trump’s Plan to Reward the Hard Working American

Trump’s latest policy proposal is no taxes on overtime pay. Why should people who work hard be penalized? Instead of paying off illegal foreigners or people who don’t work, why have a progressive tax that rewards workers?

“Today, I’m also announcing that as part of our additional tax cuts, we will end all taxes on overtime,” Trump declared, revealing the novel plan for the first time.

“Think of that,” Trump repeated, as the audience roared.

The former president went on to say economists advised him implementing the notion could have “unbelievable” outcomes for the US workforce.

“You’ll get a whole new workforce by doing the no taxes on overtime,” Trump described being told.

Trump continued: “The people who work overtime are among the hardest working citizens in our country. And for too long, no one in Washington has been looking out for them.”

“They’re police officers, nurses, factory workers, construction workers, truck drivers, and machine operators.”

“It’s time for the working man and woman to finally catch a break,” he added.

NEW POLICY ALERT President Trump announces a new plan to eliminate all taxes on OVERTIME pay. “The people who work overtime are among the hardest working citizens in our country — When you pass 40 hours a week, your overtime hours will be tax free.” pic.twitter.com/YQvSOUHr0w — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 12, 2024