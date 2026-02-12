Boasberg Orders Return of Potential TdA Illegals at Taxpayer Expense

Judge James Boasberg ordered the return of 137 Venezuelan nationals deported last year.

This guy should be marched out of the court. He has no common sense.

On Thursday morning, Boasberg, the Obama-appointed chief judge of the D.C. district court, issued another opinion filled with hate for the Department of Justice and sympathy for the 137 Venezuelans who were flown out of the country pursuant to President Trump’s Alien Enemies Act.

The men, here illegally, are also accused of ties to Tren de Aragua.

Boasberg wants taxpayers to pay for it all.

“[Mindful] of the flagrancy of the Government’s violations of the deportees’ due-process rights that landed [the illegal Venezuelans] in this situation, the Court refuses to let them languish in the solution-less mire Defendants propose,” Boasberg wrote.

He is demanding that the taxpayer fund their return. He made up a new rule: the right to return. Imaginary rights for people who break our laws.

During a hearing on the matter Monday morning, Boasberg asked Lee Gelernt, the commie ACLU attorney representing the illegals, if he “would request a government plane” to return them. (Julie Kelly covered the hearing here on X.)

While not giving a direct answer, Gelernt unequivocally stated that “if they do come back, the government should pay for it.” His “clients” want to return to the U.S., Gelernt further claimed, “to clear their name.” Boasberg also advised Gelernt to force the government to prove the deportees were indeed members of TdA when they were removed, even mocking the idea that TdA gang members don’t have tattoos—an identifier the Trump administration routinely cites in filings as proof of membership.

The ACLU is wealthy, and they should pay for it. They should also live with these people.