Boats in Trump flotilla sink in Lake Travis, Texas

Multiple vessels sank during a Trump Boat Parade on Lake Travis in Texas, and people were rescued from the water. This was during nationwide MAGA celebrations kicked off for the Labor Day weekend.

Travis County Sheriff’s Office responded to ‘many boats in distress’ on Lake Travis, Texas.

Several boats sank and other called for help after hundreds of vessels gathered for a ‘Trump Boat Parade.’

As boats flooded with water, rescuers brought passengers to safety. There were no injuries or deaths.

There have been many of these flotillas throughout the country without incident. What are the chances?

Authorities said they were unable to confirm how many boats were in need of help or sunk due to the overwhelming amount of calls they’ve received.

The Austin-Travis County EMS also confirmed it had not received any calls regarding medical emergencies and therefore was not assisting at the lake.

Organizers of the event had promoted the parade on Facebook, inviting Trump supporters and boats of ‘all shapes and sizes’ to participate.

“Decorate your boats in patriotic colors and fly as many Trump flags as she can handle,” the post read.

More than 2,500 people planned to attend and more than 5,800 were interested, according to the event page.

It is unclear how many boats turned out for the parade however, social media photos showed large crowds gathering along the route to watch what appeared to be hundreds of vessels sail by.

The parade was scheduled to kick off at 11.30 am and end at Emerald Point at 2 pm.

The sheriff’s office said it received the first call around 12.15 pm, minutes after the parade began.

Meanwhile, similar boat parades in support of the president unfolded across the country including in New Jersey and Iowa for Labor Day Weekend.

An estimated 2,000 to 2,500 boats were expected to set off from Barnegat Bay, near Toms River, in a massive flotilla paying tribute to law enforcement and the president, The New York Post reported.

The left on social media is having a ball for themselves, mocking the people who sank. Hopefully, they will never have to suffer like this.

It sure looks like sabotage.

Flotillas elsewhere were very successful.

Trump Flotilla Tomorrow Jupiter, West Palm, Boca Raton, Pompano Beach…. Who’s going with me? pic.twitter.com/b14UfotJe4 — Matt Cardella (@CardellaMatt) September 6, 2020