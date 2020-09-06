Rioting Antifa babe wails like a baby when she’s arrested

By
M. Dowling
-
0

A rioting antifa babe wailed and howled like a baby when she was arrested after throwing projectiles at police. The Antifa rioter had a cut to her head so the police called the ambulance. As they took her away, she jumped out and took off.

She is one of these troublemaking white liberals who riles up the peasants and then takes off. Her identity is unknown.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply