Rioting Antifa babe wails like a baby when she’s arrested

A rioting antifa babe wailed and howled like a baby when she was arrested after throwing projectiles at police. The Antifa rioter had a cut to her head so the police called the ambulance. As they took her away, she jumped out and took off.

She is one of these troublemaking white liberals who riles up the peasants and then takes off. Her identity is unknown.

Portland Police arrest antifa rioters overnight. One of them is crying. Their comrades continue throwing projectiles at police, nearly hitting those being arrested on the ground. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/s2e5k5h7eX — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 5, 2020

Based on known details released by @PortlandPolice, this appears to be the woman arrested at the violent antifa protest who escaped from the ambulance overnight. pic.twitter.com/FfCHRbGxix — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 5, 2020