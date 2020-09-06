Fiery but mostly peaceful protest with Molotov cocktail tosses

Antifa celebrated its 100th night of violent insurgency by meeting near the east police precinct they frequently attack. The anarcho-communist group created considerable chaos rioting in a residential area. They stole trash bins from the surrounding homes in SE Portland to create another street fire blockade. They threw Molotov Cocktails at police and set two people on fire.

While the mob tried to help one man on fire, it was the police who ultimately helped him.

Watch:

It was a war zone in SE Portland last night at the mostly peaceful protest:

Antifa were loose on the streets of Manhattan, NY last night as well:

New Carpe Donktum ad — it is very powerful:

