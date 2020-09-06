Fiery but mostly peaceful protest with Molotov cocktail tosses

Antifa celebrated its 100th night of violent insurgency by meeting near the east police precinct they frequently attack. The anarcho-communist group created considerable chaos rioting in a residential area. They stole trash bins from the surrounding homes in SE Portland to create another street fire blockade. They threw Molotov Cocktails at police and set two people on fire.

While the mob tried to help one man on fire, it was the police who ultimately helped him.

Watch:

Graphic: Another angle of the person being set on fire by a Molotov cocktail thrown by antifa militants in SE Portland. Rioters try to help but don’t do much. Cops are the ones who rush in & put out the flames. Video by @BGOnTheScene. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/9gNFo73Lyc — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 6, 2020

Graphic: #Antifa rioters throw a Molotov cocktail in direction of police in SE Portland. It lands next to people, setting one on fire. Video by @TaylerUSA. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/NJfEURKfkC — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 6, 2020

It was a war zone in SE Portland last night at the mostly peaceful protest:

Police fire off heavy tear gas and smoke in response to escalating terror tactics in residential areas by #antifa. They were hurling Molotov cocktails tonight. Two people were set on fire. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/YZzvCHf0T0 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 6, 2020

It’s like a war zone in the residential area of SE Portland where antifa are rioting tonight. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/UkgoL4pRPB — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 6, 2020

Antifa were loose on the streets of Manhattan, NY last night as well:

Nothing says “anti-racism” more than smashing the homes & businesses of innocent people. Feel the tolerance. https://t.co/uXUaIAvJ84 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) September 6, 2020

New Carpe Donktum ad — it is very powerful:

Powerful new ad from Carpe Donktum. Take back America. pic.twitter.com/CIeZb6smvM — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 5, 2020