Boko Haram Slaughters About 200 Villagers

Abput 200 Nigerians “were massacred” Tuesday after the Islamist militants told them to “surrender to extremists who preached a strange doctrine,” Kwara Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq said, as reported by the BBC.

One official said 78 have been buried after the attacks, and estimated another 170 dead bodies are to be recovered.

Why don’t they just arm all these people so they can protect themselves? This is why you never give up your guns.

The killings happened in the villages of Woro and Nuku, and 38 others were taken as others fled the area while Boko Haram militants set fire to homes and shops in the villages, Kwara House Assembly member Saidu Baba Ahmed said.

The attack appears to have been aimed at Christians. The administration doesn’t want to admit that, so it’s hard to know if they were all Christians.

The attacks started at 5 p.m. local time and lasted 3 to 4 hours and were among several carried out across the country over the past several days.

Nigerian officials said they have deployed troops to the area to prevent further attacks.

Officials for Amnesty International Nigeria condemned the attacks and said gunmen killed more than 200 while razing homes and looting shops in the two villages.

Another 21 were killed in an attack on Doma Village in the state of Kwara, Amnesty International Nigeria said.

“This is perhaps one of the deadliest recent attacks in this part of Kwara state that has been consistently attacked by gunmen.

Witnesses told Amnesty International that the “gunmen held a free rein while rounding up young men and entire families and slaughtering them.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “reiterates the solidarity of the United Nations with the government and people of Nigeria in their efforts to fight terrorism and violent extremism and stresses the importance of bringing the perpetrators to justice,” the statement said.

The UN is always there to offer condolences, and that is all they do. They are useless.