Bombshell Vote Rigging Report Expected Soon

Tulsi Gabbard, Kash Patel, and Pam Bondi will soon brief President Trump of significant large-scale vote rigging of our election systems.

Investigative Reporter John Solomon’s Report

Mr. Solomon believes that Tulsi Gabbard is about to brief President Trump on such serious election rigging that it may compel Congress to approve the SAVE Act and Voter ID.

John Solomon quickly debunked Chris Wray’s contention that the 2020 election was secure about a year later, “when I reported that Iran actually had hacked into a battleground state’s registration system and downloaded more than 100,000 identities and was using them. Eventually, two guys got indicted in Manhattan. That’s a really significant intrusion.

“That was not what Chris Wray told us. Then we learned from Kash Patel, a couple of months ago, that China was sending driver’s licenses into the United States in 2020, in hopes that they could be used to create fake ballot registrations. That is a second really significant intrusion.

“Both of those are run contrary to what Chris Wray and other Homeland Security officials gave us as statements during the time. I believe that the President of the United States is soon going to be briefed by Tulsi Gabbard and other intelligence officials, based on my reporting about additional intrusions, significant, large-scale intrusions, into various forms of our election system.

How They Cheated

“Now I’m not talking about getting a machine and flipping the vote, but maybe getting enough of the state voter databases that a foreign power could work with people on the ground in the United States to fill out fake registrations for people who are on dirty voter rolls.

“Those licenses that were sent into Chicago were going to be used to make absentee ballot applications, according to the FBI predicate. By the way, Chris Wray’s FBI didn’t look at that. They shut it down.”

Watch the clip for more: