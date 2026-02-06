ICE Nabs Illegal Alien Truck Driver Who Killed Four Amish Men

Federal immigration authorities arrested an illegal migrant truck driver on Thursday. He was responsible for a highway accident in Indiana that left four Amish members dead. He is another fake asylum seeker.

🚨@FMCSA is on-site investigating the carrier who put this unfit and unvetted truck driver behind the wheel of a semi resulting in the deaths of four Amish men in Indiana 🚨 There MUST be accountability for the community of Bryant, Indiana who are devastated by the loss of their… https://t.co/pgKNVPc3yK — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) February 5, 2026

Pennsylvania Is Liberally Handing Out CDLs

DHS told the Daily Wire that this migrant trucker was given a commercial driver’s license by Pennsylvania. This was after he crossed the border using Biden’s CBP One app.

Pennsylvania has handed out CDLs to illegal immigrants tied to other such cases. The Trump administration has already threatened to withhold $75 million in federal funds from Pennsylvania if they don’t revoke the CDLs from drivers here illegally.

One recipient of a Pennsylvania CDL was Uzbek national Akhror Bozorov. He was released into the country under the Biden administration after crossing illegally. He was also wanted for “distributing terrorist propaganda, calling for jihad online, and recruiting terrorists to join the jihad movement.”

The Horror Story

Bekzhan Beishekeev, who was also traveling eastbound in a 2022 Freightliner semi-tractor trailer, allegedly failed to stop. Police say he swerved into the westbound lane. He drove his truck head-on into a van driven by 55-year-old Donald Stipp of Portland.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents took custody of 30-year-old Bekzhan Beishekeev, a staffer with the Jay County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Beishekeev, a commercial truck driver, allegedly swerved lanes along an Indiana highway on Tuesday and smashed head-on into another vehicle, killing four members of the Amish community.

Four of the six people inside the van were killed at the scene.

He killed Henry Eicher (50) of Bryant, Menno Eicher (25) of Bryant, Paul Eicher (19) of Bryant, and Simon Girod (23) of Bryant.