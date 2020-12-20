Bolling blames ‘swamp Republicans’ for our last Republican president

Eric Bolling has had enough of the turncoat Republicans and the media. He elegantly trashed them Friday night in an epic speech.

“Donald Trump will be the last Republican President in my lifetime,” said Bolling. “Let me say that again. Donald Trump will be the last Republican President in my lifetime. He may be the last GOP president ever again.”

“Turncoat Republicans like Mitt Romney, Anthony Scaramucci, Mr. Kellyanne Conway, and many more are the reason there will never be another Republican president. These Benedict Arnolds are ignoring the fact that 74 million people voted for Trump. He is a very popular president.”

He also went through Trump’s accomplishments.

Watch: